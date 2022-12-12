WhatsApp allows users to share their live location with others on the platform. The instant messaging platform also enables users to share nearby locations in individual and group chats.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Go to the chatbox and tap the attachment icon.

Step 3: Click on ‘location’ menu.

Step 4: Click to share live location.

Step 5: Now, choose the time range (15 minutes/ 1 hour/ 8 hours) and click to share. Your live location will stop being shared after the chosen length of time.

WhatsApp live location sharing feature

Note: Users can also share their current location or nearby locations available under the live location option.

However, ensure that you have enabled location permissions for WhatsApp on your smartphone.

  • Go to your phone settings
  • Navigate to the apps and notifications menu.
  • Go to the advanced menu and tap on the app permissions.
  • Enable location feature for WhatsApp

The platform recently expanded its 3D avatar feature to all users on iOS and Android. According to WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, the platform is releasing a feature for users to search recent groups on desktop. 

