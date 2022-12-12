WhatsApp allows users to share their live location with others on the platform. The instant messaging platform also enables users to share nearby locations in individual and group chats.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Go to the chatbox and tap the attachment icon.

Step 3: Click on ‘location’ menu.

Step 4: Click to share live location.

Step 5: Now, choose the time range (15 minutes/ 1 hour/ 8 hours) and click to share. Your live location will stop being shared after the chosen length of time.

WhatsApp live location sharing feature

Note: Users can also share their current location or nearby locations available under the live location option.

However, ensure that you have enabled location permissions for WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Go to your phone settings

Navigate to the apps and notifications menu.

Go to the advanced menu and tap on the app permissions.

Enable location feature for WhatsApp

The platform recently expanded its 3D avatar feature to all users on iOS and Android. According to WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, the platform is releasing a feature for users to search recent groups on desktop.

