WhatsApp allows users to share their live location with others on the platform. The instant messaging platform also enables users to share nearby locations in individual and group chats.
Step 1: Open WhatsApp.
Step 2: Go to the chatbox and tap the attachment icon.
Step 3: Click on ‘location’ menu.
Step 4: Click to share live location.
Also read: What is WhatsApp Community feature and how to use it?
Step 5: Now, choose the time range (15 minutes/ 1 hour/ 8 hours) and click to share. Your live location will stop being shared after the chosen length of time.
Note: Users can also share their current location or nearby locations available under the live location option.
Also read: How to disable message reaction notifications on WhatsApp?
However, ensure that you have enabled location permissions for WhatsApp on your smartphone.
- Go to your phone settings
- Navigate to the apps and notifications menu.
- Go to the advanced menu and tap on the app permissions.
- Enable location feature for WhatsApp
The platform recently expanded its 3D avatar feature to all users on iOS and Android. According to WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, the platform is releasing a feature for users to search recent groups on desktop.
Also read: How to use WhatsApp polls feature on desktop