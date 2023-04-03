WhatsApp is working on a feature for users to lock individual chats and keep them hidden on Android. The instant messaging platform has been working on a slew of privacy features.

Meanwhile, the platform is also working to limit answers to polls on Windows. WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo discovered the feature for users to lock specific chats using their fingerprint or passcode, available in a future update of the app.

“We are sure that users can have an extra layer of security by using this feature, keeping their sensitive conversations safe from prying eyes,” WABetaInfo said.

Here’s how it will work

According to WABetaInfo, the functionality will feature within the individual chat or group info.

After adding a chat to the list of locked chats on WhatsApp, it will be only available within this screen and, once a chat is locked, it can only be accessed using the user’s fingerprint or passcode.

