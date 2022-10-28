WhatsApp is working on a secure account section for two-step verification.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.23.17: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a "secure your account" section for two-step verification, for a future update of the app.https://t.co/Rbdb1F6heb — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 27, 2022

The feature under development will let users configure a secondary PIN. The six-digit code will act as an additional layer of security to the WhatsApp account, WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo said.

"WhatsApp won't force users to enable two-step verification since there is a skip button," WABetaInfo said. Users can enable two-step verification via WhatsApp Settings. Settings > Account > Two-step verification

WhatsApp security feature

WhatsApp’s ‘secure your account’ section is under development and it is unclear as to when the feature will roll out to everyone.

