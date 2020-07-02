Spotify launches Spotify Premium Duo plan for couples

Audio-streaming app Spotify on Wednesday launched a new premium plan, the Spotify Premium Duo, for couples.

As per the new plan, both individuals living at the same address can have individual premium accounts under a single plan.

“Today we are proud to launch Spotify Premium Duo, a first-of-its-kind audio offering for just two people in the same household,” said Alex Norström, Spotify’s Chief Freemium Business Officer.

Spotify Premium Duo

“With Spotify Premium Duo, couples can enjoy their favourite music — together and separately,” Spotify said in a blog post.

“Premium Duo is designed for audio-loving pairs living at the same address. Each individual gets their own Premium account under one plan in addition to unique benefits for couples for just $12.99 (or market equivalent) per month,” it added.

The streaming app said that it had a catalogue of over 50 million tracks, as well as access to over one million podcast titles for users.

Premium Duo subscribers can have their own playlists and other benefits that can be availed under a normal premium plan within their individual accounts.

The app will also prove a joint playlist dubbed Duo Mix with track recommendations based on both accounts under the Duo Plan.

“Premium Duo includes our extensive music and podcast catalogue and everything users love about Spotify Premium. With two individual Premium accounts, you can both listen independently, uninterrupted, and get all of your personalised playlists and features tailored just for you. We are thrilled to bring this unique Spotify Premium plan to even more markets around the world,” Norström added.

Users who have never had a Spotify Premium account can get a one-month free trial of Premium Duo. Existing Premium subscribers can switch to Premium Duo. They can change their subscription from their “Account” page on Spotify.com.

“If you upgrade to Premium Duo, you’ll keep your existing Premium account, along with saved music, podcasts, playlists, and recommendations,” Spotify clarified.

Users must reside at the same address for a Duo plan subscription.

The plan has been launched in 55 markets. The audio streaming app had also added new features to the platform including live lyrics for audio. The feature had been launched in 26 markets including India.