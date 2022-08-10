SquadStack raises $17.5 million in Series B funding round

SquadStack, a SaaS-enabled talent marketplace for sales, has raised $17.5 million in Series B funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments, along with Chiratae Ventures and Blume Ventures.

It will use this fresh infusion of funds to strengthen its team for expansion and increase its sales experts base and further expand into new verticals.

The start-up combines data science, artificial intelligence, and a decentralised network of sales experts to help consumer businesses scale with better conversions. SquadStack partners with existing sales talent and homemakers, allowing them to work from anywhere with the help of a smartphone.

Apurv Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, SquadStack, said, “We’re looking to significantly expand our team. We believe that in the long run, great products and profit are the byproduct of a great team and work culture..”

Established in 2017, SquadStack started with a vision to provide access to skilled work for anyone, anywhere. Since the pandemic hit, remote work and variabilisation of cost structure have emerged as key trends.

Rohit Sood, Partner, Bertelsmann India Investments, said, “We have a strong bullish thesis on ‘future of work’ and SquadStack fits strongly in that, as their technology provides ownership and flexibility to the large, diverse and distributed sales talent in the country.”