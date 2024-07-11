To increase the employability of the female workforce and address the challenge of the female workforce participation crisis, SAWiT.ai has announced a women-only ‘Generative AI Learning Challenge.’

The challenge is aimed at equipping at least five lakh women with skills in artificial intelligence.

SAWiT.AI, a joint initiative of SAWiT (South Asia Women in Tech) and GUVI, an ed-tech startup incubated by IIT Madras, will kick off on September 21, 2024. The initiative is also supported by HCL Tech and film actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is a vocal advocate of women’s rights.

“With India’s female workforce participation rate at a mere 24 per cent, we believe there is an urgent need to bridge the gender gap and tap into the immense economic potential that women represent,” a spokesperson of SAWiT.

“By equipping women with AI skills, the program aims to empower them for career advancement and economic independence,” she said.

The SAWiT.AI programme comprises an AI Learnathon , which provides a hands-on learning experience in generative AI.

A month later, a hackathon would be conducted focusing on building applications based on generative AI.

In November, a SAWiT.AI Festival will be held to celebrate Gen AI innovation, recognising outstanding participants and partners.

SAWIT is working to build an ecosystem for one million women aspiring to build a career in the technology sector. This community offers networking, mentorship, entrepreneurship, skill growth, and recruitment opportunities.

