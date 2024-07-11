Accenture has acquired Cientra, a silicon design and engineering services company offering custom silicon solutions for global clients. The company brings approximately 530 experienced engineers and practitioners to Accenture’s advanced technology centres in India.

Founded in 2015, Cientra is headquartered in New Jersey with offices in Frankfurt, Germany, Bangalore, Hyderabad and New Delhi. Accenture claimed that this company will bring consulting expertise in embedded IoT and application-specific integrated circuit design and verification capabilities, which augments Accenture’s silicon design experience and enhances its ability to help clients accelerate semiconductor innovation required to support growing data computing needs.

“Everything from data centre expansion to cloud computing, wireless technologies, edge computing, and the proliferation of AI, are driving demand for next-generation silicon products,” said Karthik Narain, Group Chief Executive of Technology at Accenture.

“Our acquisition of Cientra is our latest move to expand our silicon design and engineering capabilities, and it underscores our commitment to helping our clients maximize value and reinvent themselves in this space,” Narain added.

Cientra has experience in engineering, development, and testing across hardware, software, and networks, in the automotive, telecommunications, and high-tech industries.

“Since inception, Cientra has been dedicated to building top talent and fostering continuous innovation, developing product solutions that drive value for our clients. Joining Accenture provides exciting opportunities to expand globally and scale our capabilities to create new avenues of growth for our clients as well as our people,” said Anil Kempanna, CEO, Cientra.

This acquisition follows the addition of Excelmax Technologies, a Bangalore-based semiconductor design services provider, earlier this week, and XtremeEDA, an Ottawa, Canada-based silicon design services company, in 2022.

