SYKES to hire 800 employees for new facility

SYKES, a digital marketing and customer service solutions company, has opened its fourth centre in Hyderabad.

Located at Kokapet here, the 44,000 sq ft facility will be its sixth site in the country and the second facility the company opened since the pandemic started.

The US-based firm, which has begun hiring for the new facility, plans to hire 800 employees by the end of the year. The firm presently has about 2,000 staff, including 1,850 in Hyderabad.

The firm serves clients in the information technology, banking, telecom and retail sectors.

“Amidst the pandemic, SYKES India has experienced rapid growth based on servicing clients, who supported their customers during the lockdown,” Dishant Bhojwani, SYKES India’s Country Head, said in a statement on Monday.