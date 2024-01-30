Call centres amass huge volumes of recorded conversations and chats with customers, which can throw up rich business insights. But most of it remains unused.

Synechron Inc, a digital transformation consulting firm, has launched a generative AI and AI-based solutions called Nexus that allows organisations to grab key takeaways from call centre conversations.

The suite includes Clarifai, a tool for summarising and analysing call-centre transcripts. Conversations are flagged for non-compliance and further human review or actions.

In addition to Nexus, the company launched eight other artificial intelligence solutions on Tuesday.

“Each solution, divided among three value streams, allows Synechron clients to improve their operations, reduce friction in their processes and boost productivity,” a Synechron executive said.

Amplifai, a GenAI-powered market research solution, offers automated research capability, saving time. Simplifai helps organisations centralise project portfolio data and metrics for streamlined decision-making.

“AI and GenAI-rich tools are not just ideas we offer to our clients, but key process accelerators that we ourselves at Synechron are deploying across our company, as we offer ways to integrate the benefits of this technology with human expertise,” Faisal Husain, Co-Founder and CEO of Synechron, said.

