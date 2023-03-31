T-Works, a prototyping facility promoted by Telangana Government, and Qualcomm India joined hands to set up a multilayer Printed Circuit Board (PCB) fabrication facility at its facility here.

The two organisations signed an agreement to facilitate the establishment of the facility.

Users will get quality PCBs at low volumes within a day at the facility, reducing the time-to-develop a PCB drastically.

Quality PCB prototyping is very important in the lifecycle of product development. It takes about 15-45 days for a PCB manufacturer to fabricate an electronics board. It can be a very difficult task for a first-time entrepreneur to identify the right manufacturer, set up a meeting with them, and get the prototype made.

“The facility will enable the rapid fabrication of up to 12-layer PCBs to accelerate electronic product prototyping and development,” Sujai Karampuri, CEO, T-Works, said.

“We are aiming at making Telangana a preferred manufacturing destination for electronics. The PCB prototyping facility will enable entrepreneurs to build high-tech products,” he said.

Shashi Reddy, Vice-President (Engineering), Qualcomm India, said that the company understood well the need for such facilities to drive innovation.

The facility can support the needs of a variety of products, covering electric vehicles, medical devices, industrial automation products, and consumer electronics.

“Those who come here with their designs can get their prototypes printed. For others, who have just an idea, our staffers will help them design, fabricate, assemble, and test their electronic products,” Sujai told businessline.