Tata Communications’ enterprise cloud platform services plans to build use cases for showcasing distributed cloud and build business intelligence capabilities, said Rajesh Awasthi, VP, Cloud, Hosting and managed services.

The platform is seeing enterprises post the pandemic-driven cloud adoption recalibrate cloud costs and adopt to distributed cloud. Awasthi told businessline, “Tata Communications helps provide the right balance of private and public cloud. We are helping clients rebalance their workloads with a combination of cloud services suitable for the company. We are also repatriating workloads back into customer’s data centres as this is the approach enterprises are moving towards now.”

It also plans to build capabilities that would help companies derive business analytics from the data stored on the platform, said Awasthi. The platform also aims to build a secure developer cloud that can help application vendors build applications faster.

“We are looking at how to help application vendors to develop their applications faster when they are modernizing the application. We aim to provide a platform available with all tools and functions,” Awasthi said. With these services, Tata Communications aims to grow at a higher CAGR - 24 per cent than the industry is growing at, in order to get a higher market share, he added.

Tata Communications’ IZO private cloud has seen traction from the public sector undertaking (PSU) market as the cloud is ‘made in India’ and ensures data privacy and localisation. It is resilient and is supporting Government initiatives such as GeM and the Health infrastructure platform, said the company. It says it exemplifies Atmanirbhar technology for Cloud Services, as the complete lifecycle of customer data and its monitoring is made for India, in India.