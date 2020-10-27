Tech Mahindra acquires digital entities in Australia, New Zealand

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Tech Mahindra has announced the acquisition of Melbourne-based Momenton, a digital enterprise technology firm, offering consultancy and implementation services, and Tenzing Ltd, a technology consulting company based in Auckland, New Zealand, for a combined $29.7 million.
While Tenzing will be acquired by November 30, 2020 for $29.5 million, Momenton will be acquired for $10.2 million by March 2021.
Also read: Tech Mahindra Q2 net down 5.2% to ₹1,064 crore
Tech Mahindra has acquired 100 per cent equity in both the organisations, and together they will enable digital capabilities, modern cloud-based architecture and transformation for customers in the ANZ (Australia and New Zealand), in financial services and other sectors.
Vivek Agarwal, Head Corporate Development & Global Head for Healthcare and Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, said: “The acquisition of Momenton and Tenzing are in line with our strategy to strengthen our digital capabilities, and offer our clients end-to-end transformation services. This will significantly enhance our local presence in the markets, and the combination will create significant synergies and help in bringing next generation solutions to customers enabling them to run better, change faster and grow greater.”
Also read: Tech Mahindra sells stake in Altiostar Networks to Rakuten
Jeff Ferdinands, Country Head – ANZ, Tech Mahindra, said: “The addition of Momenton and Tenzing will further strengthen Tech Mahindra’s position in the ANZ marketplace, especially in the financial services sector, enabling the organisation to deliver comprehensive suite of technology, stronger onsite services and enhanced customer experience. Tech Mahindra, through its distributed delivery model, will enable Momenton and Tenzing to amplify and deliver a wider range of services to our combined customer base.”
Momenton offers consultancy and implementation services in enterprise agility, product enablement, engineering and emerging technology to clients across industries with advanced capabilities in digital engineering and cloud native architectures.
Tenzing is a management and technology consultancy offering, business strategy, insurance core system transformation, programme management, target operating model design across industries and public sector organisations.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512251240 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short term view can sell the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Following a sharp rally ...
After the recent price rise, not much activities seen in domestic rates in 2020
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...