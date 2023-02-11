Tecnotree, a global player in digital platforms and services for 5G and cloud-native technology, has opened its new office in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. It plans to make investments of up to ₹200 crores over the next two years to accelerate product innovation and drive customer growth.

The Bangalore Centre plays a vital role in innovation and product engineering, helping Tecnotree secure a market leadership position for the digital transformation of the telecom Industry, said the company.

“The Bangalore team has been extremely strategic in the global growth trajectory of Tecnotree and we are thrilled to open our new office in Bengaluru and are committed to providing our employees with the best possible working environment and resources,” said Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation.

The office has been expanded to accommodate the growing needs of the company, and features modern workspaces andcollaboration areas, it added. The new office features biophilic design elements, with an emphasis on incorporating plants to enhance health and wellness, with an indoor environment as well as outdoor spaces, according to Tecnotree.

Tecnotree said it is dedicated to providing its customers with the latest in 5G and cloud-native technology, and the company’s new office in Bangalore is a testament. It is committed to creating jobs in advanced technologies such as 5G, AI/ML, Deep Learning, Robotics, and Cloud across its R&D centers in Bangalore, Mysore, and Hyderabad, it said.

“Given the strategic importance the Bangalore Centre plays for Tecnotree globally, we are excited to open our new office space with a sustainable and inclusive design for all our employees. I am happy that the growth of Tecnotree globally is aligned with our expanding presence in India across Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mysore,” said Savitha NK, Chief People Officer, Tecnotree Corporation.

