Telangana IT Minister meets Foxconn Chairman

:
Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has asked Taiwanese electronics manufacturing major Foxconn to consider locating its proposed manufacturing facility for electric vehicles in the State.
The Minister met Foxconn Chairman, Young Liu, in New Delhi on Thursday and pitched for the company’s investments in the State.
“Foxconn is one of the biggest employers globally in the domain of electronics manufacturing. We are excited about their decision to venture into EV manufacturing too. I assure the company of the best support possible from Telangana and invited the team to explore the State ” he said.
“Our India experience has been exciting, and we look forward to explore the opportunities that Telangana offers,” Liu said during the meeting.
The Taiwanese company, with annual revenues of $206 billion, has manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
During the interaction, Rama Rao and Young Liu discussed Foxconn’s plans of expanding its footprint in India.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.