Apple CEO Tim Cook and Bharti Group founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal met on Friday and both of them reaffirmed their commitment to work more closely in India and Africa markets.

In a statement, Bharti Group said that they met for around one hour in the morning.

“Tim Cook and Sunil Bharti Mittal had an hour-long meeting this morning. While expressing their satisfaction on the ongoing long relationship that Apple and Airtel have had, (they) reaffirmed their commitment to work more closely in the Indian and African market,” Bharti said.

The Cupertino-(US) based Apple has completed 25 years of operation in India and Cook is in India for the last five days, his second visit to the country after 2016.

On April 18, Cook inaugurated the first Apple Store in Mumbai and the second in Delhi on April 20.

Earlier in the week, he also met billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran while in Mumbai.

In Delhi, he met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ministers of Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar. According to sources, Cook has promised the government to double its workforce to two-lakh people over the next few years, through its contract manufacturing in India.

Apart from meeting prominent people and artists in India, Cook also witnessed an IPL cricket match played between Delhi and Kolkata in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadiaum on Thursday.