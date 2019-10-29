TNQ InGage looks to expand services in healthcare sector

TNQ InGage, an AR/VR agency, is looking at the healthcare sector to drive its business.

The company uses virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to provide services to skill workers in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Vijay Karunakaran, CEO, TNQ InGage, said that AR can help in skilling workers to help them perform their jobs effectively. "It can help in skilling by visualising and guiding," he said.

He said that the company was working on ways to use VR to address gaps between academics and the real work environment in the healthcare industry. "AR/VR can be used by doctors to practice surgeries. This reduces risks, and make surgeries more effective," he said.

He also mentioned that the company has collaborated with Sankara Nethralaya to provide treatment and rehabilitation to patients with low vision. The focus of this project is to provide rehabilitation solutions to the patients. "Our products help in assessing vision qualitatively and quantitatively, and it helps in the core surgery itself," he said. We want to improve the quality of life of the patients, he added.

The company seeks to enhance various hardware and software aspects of this technology to make it more user-friendly. "For example, in the healthcare sector, we are working on the headset to improve the realism. We are also working on gloves to help the user get the touch and feel of the product he is working on virtually," Karunakaran said. "On the software side, we are working on IoT solutions to get feedback to the systems," he added.

To the future

Karunakaran feels that the use of artificial intelligence still needs to catch up in India, but for him, the internet revolution is truly here. He believes that the low price of internet data would help India Inc embrace industry 4.0. "5G will help IoT gain traction at both consumer and enterprise levels," he said.

There is still more to be done to encourage research in the use of such technology, he admitted, adding that the industry was is still at a nascent stage in India, compared to more advanced markets like the US. "Over the last year, the penetration of IoT has improved, but the sector needs a long-term vision," he said.