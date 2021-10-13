Twitter testing a way to make it easier to switch between top Tweets and latest Tweets

Twitter is testing a new feature that makes it easier to switch between two timelines to see either top Tweets or latest Tweets first. It is testing the feature on iOS where users will be able to see two timelines “Home” and “Latest” and can swipe to switch between the two.

“Top Tweets first or latest Tweets first? We’re making it easier to switch between the two timelines and know which one you’re scrolling. Now testing with some of you on iOS: swipe between “Home” and “Latest” on the Home tab to choose which Tweets you see first,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.

Separately, it introduced the auto dark mode feature for users on Android. “When your device is set to dark mode, now you can have your Twitter app match automatically,” it said. Users can tap the ‘light bulb’ icon at the bottom of the sidebar menu and turn on “Use device settings” to enable the feature.