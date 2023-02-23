Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows individuals to verify their Aadhaar both online and offline.

To verify offline, individuals will have to scan the QR code on the e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar PVC. The UIDAI’s digitally signed secure QR code will provide biographic details, including name, gender, date of birth, address, and a photograph of the Aadhaar holder.

Also read: What is an e-Shram card?

Steps to verify Aadhaar offline

Step 1: Download and open the mAadhaar app.

Step 2: Launch the QR code scanner.

Step 3: Scan the QR code on the presented Aadhaar.

Also read: Know how to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp

Individuals can also verify their Aadhaar online using the direct link on UIDAI’s website. Users will have to enter their 12-digit Aadhaar number and the captcha code to verify online.

The authority recently launched an interactive voice response service (IVRS) and an AI-based chatbot called Aadhaar Mitra.