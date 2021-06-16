UK watchdog examines Apple-Google mobile system control

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
UK competition regulators are looking into Apple and Google smartphone operating systems, app stores and browsers, over concern that the control of “mobile ecosystems” by the two tech giants is harming consumers.
The Competition and Markets Authority on Tuesday opened a market study of Apple’s iOS, App Store and Safari browser and Google’s Android, Play Store and Chrome browser.
US senators question Apple and Google on app store dominance
The authority said it’s taking a closer look at the “effective duopoly” the two companies have on the various gateways through which users can access online content such as music, TV and video streaming; services such as fitness tracking, shopping and banking; and products like smart speakers and watches.
Google said its Android operating system provides people with more choice than any other mobile platform in terms of apps they can use.
“We welcome the CMA’s efforts to understand the details and differences between platforms before designing new rules,” Google said.
Apple did not reply immediately to a request for comment.
After Apple, Google to let Android users opt-out of ads tracking
The watchdog said it’s examining whether the role Apple and Google have in mobile ecosystems is stifling competition in digital markets and whether it could lead to reduced innovation and higher prices, either for devices and apps or for other goods and services because their makers face higher digital advertising prices.
“Apple and Google control the major gateways through which people download apps or browse the web on their mobiles,” CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said. “We’re looking into whether this could be creating problems for consumers and the businesses that want to reach people through their phones.”
The study adds to the scrutiny that US tech giants are facing in the UK and elsewhere in Europe. British regulators this month opened an investigation into Facebook’s use of data in classified ad and online dating services and also said they will have a role overseeing Google’s phase-out of ad-tracking technology from Chrome.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...