Users take to Twitter to report issues with Google Meet in India

Users in India have reported issues with Google’s video conferencing platform Google Meet on Saturday morning.

Users took to social media to report issues with the platform with some users getting kicked out of meetings.

“Is Google servers down today? Not able to use Google meet. Got kicked out of the meeting instantly after joining. Audio and video features not working as expected. Is it specific to me? Anyone else facing the same issue,” wrote one user (@umashankarbbsr).

“Hi @Google @GoogleCloud_IN Google meet is not working properly, getting kicked out of meeting #GoogleMeetDOWN Unable to meet with Google meet,” wrote another (@ShyamSf).

Google, in its reply to users, tweeted that the issue is to be “further investigated” directing them to the support team.

Google is yet to officially acknowledge if there is an issue.

According to DownDetector, a service that tracks outages in internet services, the issues began at around 6:30 am IST on Saturday. Reports of outages peaked post 11 am, with over 1,000 users reporting an issue at around 11:15 am. 63 per cent users had an issue joining a meeting on the platform while 19 per cent users had issues with login. 16 per cent users reported an issue with starting a meeting.

Users reported inconvenience with online classes and meetings due to the issues with the platform.