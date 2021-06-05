Users take to Twitter to report issues with Google Meet in India

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Users in India have reported issues with Google’s video conferencing platform Google Meet on Saturday morning.
Users took to social media to report issues with the platform with some users getting kicked out of meetings.
“Is Google servers down today? Not able to use Google meet. Got kicked out of the meeting instantly after joining. Audio and video features not working as expected. Is it specific to me? Anyone else facing the same issue,” wrote one user (@umashankarbbsr).
“Hi @Google @GoogleCloud_IN Google meet is not working properly, getting kicked out of meeting #GoogleMeetDOWN Unable to meet with Google meet,” wrote another (@ShyamSf).
Google, in its reply to users, tweeted that the issue is to be “further investigated” directing them to the support team.
Google is yet to officially acknowledge if there is an issue.
According to DownDetector, a service that tracks outages in internet services, the issues began at around 6:30 am IST on Saturday. Reports of outages peaked post 11 am, with over 1,000 users reporting an issue at around 11:15 am. 63 per cent users had an issue joining a meeting on the platform while 19 per cent users had issues with login. 16 per cent users reported an issue with starting a meeting.
Users reported inconvenience with online classes and meetings due to the issues with the platform.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
On this day, 32 years ago, an unknown man stood in the middle of Tiananmen Square and halted the progress of a ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...