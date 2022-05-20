WhatsApp announces cloud-based tools for businesses

Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced the launch of WhatsApp Cloud API to all businesses. TechCrunch reported that the company introduced beta testing of the new developer tool, a cloud-based version of WhatsApp Business API, in November 2021.

At Meta's Conversations 2022 event, Zuckerberg, said,“Any business or developer can easily access our service, build directly on top of WhatsApp to customise their experience and speed up their response time to customers by using our secure WhatsApp Cloud API hosted by Meta.”

More than 1 billion users connect with business accounts on WhatsApp every week, according to Zuckerberg. He believes that the new API will support both small and big businesses to connect with more people, TechCrunch reported.

Access to new features

According to Meta, the cloud API will also help partners cut costly server expenses and provide customers with easy access to new features. The company also introduced new paid features to WhatsApp Business app, including the ability to manage chats on multiple devices. It will also provide users with new customisable 'click-to-chat' links to attract customers, a TechCrunch report said.

These additional features in the WhatsApp Business App will form part of its upcoming Premium service, TechCrunch reported. Further details, including price will be announced at a later date.