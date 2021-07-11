WhatsApp for Desktop beta with multi-device compatibility spotted: All you need to know

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
WhatsApp will soon roll out multi-device support on desktop and web for beta testers, launching the multi-device beta program, according to reports.
WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks developments in the Facebook-owned messaging service has recently spotted the WhatsApp for Desktop beta with multi-device compatibility.
When the multi-device beta programme is out, users - after joining the multi-device beta programme - will be able to use a new exclusive version of the WhatsApp for Desktop- WhatsApp for Desktop beta, as per the report.
WhatsApp for Desktop beta will allow users to use the service without an Internet connection on their main phone.
The process of linking a mobile phone to WhatsApp Web/Desktop will remain the same. Users will need to log in to WhatsApp Web/Desktop using the QR Code.
If a user has already downloaded WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp will automatically convert their version to the beta build.
This version of WhatsApp for Desktop is currently under development.
WABetaInfo had previously confirmed the arrival of multi-device compatibility to WhatsApp for Desktop and Web along with certain details and limitations.
It had shared a glimpse of new features coming to WhatsApp along with screenshots of a group chat with WhatsApp head Will Cathcart and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. These included multi-device support. Users will be able to link up to four devices with the feature.
WhatsApp will release the first version of multi-device beta for WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and Portal only, according to the report.
As for limitations, initially, users will not be able to link devices such as another iPhone or Android phone within multi-device support.
Voice and video calls will work across linked devices, the report further added.
