Women are spending a sixth of their day on Facebook & WhatsApp: 80 dB Survey

Integrated reputation management advisory firm 80 dB Communications on Wednesday released the findings of a survey with women in urban India to understand the pattern of their social media consumption amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
The survey was conducted online, wherein 250 women participated.
The survey revealed that women spend nearly one-sixth or 4 hours of their day online, which is not work-related. While this comes as no surprise with everyone locked in their homes and looking for a way to stay connected with the outside world, the findings confirm that social media apps are where brands should be looking to connect with their women audiences.
The survey found out that Facebook and Instagram are the most favorite social media platform for women.
Nearly 54 per cent of women picked Facebook, followed by 34 per cent who said that their platform of choice was Instagram. While these emerge as the most preferred platforms, women are spending maximum time on WhatsApp.
A majority of respondents, 67 per cent surveyed are working women, and this could account for their high usage of WhatsApp.
The survey also found 60 per cent of the respondents to be comfortable making friends with other women online, while 40 per cent did cite their apprehension owing to fake profiles. More than 40 per cent of women said that they discover women having similar interests on social media sites, online forums and special interest groups.
Commenting on the survey, Abhilasha Padhy, Co-Founder, and Joint MD, 80 dB Communications said: “This situation with the global pandemic is unique, unknown, and still unfolding, both in terms of scale and scope. In the last few months, we have used the power of social engagement, research and surveys to assess consumer sentiment to help inform our communication campaigns and create purpose-driven and contextual storytelling for the brands we work with.”
She added: “This survey is an attempt to understand where the urban Indian women are consuming content and information and the activities that interest her”, she added.
