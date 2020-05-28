Info-tech

Women are spending a sixth of their day on Facebook & WhatsApp: 80 dB Survey

Mumbai | Updated on May 28, 2020 Published on May 28, 2020

Integrated reputation management advisory firm 80 dB Communications on Wednesday released the findings of a survey with women in urban India to understand the pattern of their social media consumption amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The survey was conducted online, wherein 250 women participated.

The survey revealed that women spend nearly one-sixth or 4 hours of their day online, which is not work-related. While this comes as no surprise with everyone locked in their homes and looking for a way to stay connected with the outside world, the findings confirm that social media apps are where brands should be looking to connect with their women audiences.

The survey found out that Facebook and Instagram are the most favorite social media platform for women.

Nearly 54 per cent of women picked Facebook, followed by 34 per cent who said that their platform of choice was Instagram. While these emerge as the most preferred platforms, women are spending maximum time on WhatsApp.

A majority of respondents, 67 per cent surveyed are working women, and this could account for their high usage of WhatsApp.

The survey also found 60 per cent of the respondents to be comfortable making friends with other women online, while 40 per cent did cite their apprehension owing to fake profiles. More than 40 per cent of women said that they discover women having similar interests on social media sites, online forums and special interest groups.

Understanding urban Indian women

Commenting on the survey, Abhilasha Padhy, Co-Founder, and Joint MD, 80 dB Communications said: “This situation with the global pandemic is unique, unknown, and still unfolding, both in terms of scale and scope. In the last few months, we have used the power of social engagement, research and surveys to assess consumer sentiment to help inform our communication campaigns and create purpose-driven and contextual storytelling for the brands we work with.”

She added: “This survey is an attempt to understand where the urban Indian women are consuming content and information and the activities that interest her”, she added.

Published on May 28, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Instagram to share revenue from IGTV with content creators for the first time
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.