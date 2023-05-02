YouTube has announced a new ad format for its Shorts and its video reach campaigns. According to a TechCrunch report, the video reach campaigns will use Google AI to improve reach by combining ad formats like skippable and non-skippable ads.

YouTube noted that Shorts currently attract 1.5 billion viewers each month and 50 billion views daily. The company announced five new features for Premium subscribers in April, including a 1080p video quality experience.

The latest tweak will allow advertisers to upload a 60-second vertical video to reach engaged viewers. When users prefer to use existing horizontal creative, YouTube’s campaign setup tools include AI-powered features that automatically adapt and optimise videos for the vertical screen.

“In addition to Shorts, we are adding In-feed video ads to Video reach campaigns to bring more opportunities to connect with your audience across YouTube,” the company wrote in a blog post. YouTube noted that Paramount+ was one of its early partners to test the latest version of video reach campaigns.

YouTube Select, a solution for advertisers to pick out content packages and further connect with their audience, is coming to Shorts. The company announced the arrival of YouTube Select Run of Shorts lineup. It said that the technology ensures that ads appear alongside the most popular and relevant videos in viewers’ Shorts feed.

