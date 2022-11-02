YouTube has announced a new Primetime Channels feature for users to access a host of streaming services within its app. According to the company’s blog post, users can directly subscribe and watch content from over 30 streaming platforms, including Paramount+, Showtime, Epix, Starz, and AMC+. At present, the feature is launched in the US.

According to reports, the feature is available in YouTube’s Movies & Shows hub, accessible through the explore tab. Once the user signs up for various channels, it will appear on the homepage.

Related Stories
YouTube: Long-form videos, Shorts, and Live videos get a separate tab on channels
YouTube Shorts and Live streams will no longer appear in the main Videos tab on the channel page
READ NOW

The company is on the lookout for more streaming partners to add more channels over time. YouTube plans to expand the feature globally.

TechCrunch reported that YouTube will now compete with Amazon, Roku, and Apple, with the launch of Primetime Channels.  

Also read
Tata Play Binge website

Tata Play Binge subscription costs lesser than Netflix, Prime Video

Know how to download your favourite YouTube Shorts

YouTube Shorts: Here’s how to download from YouTube

YouTube for Android gets a navigation drawer

Here’s the list of Primetime Channels available on YouTube
  • Showtime
  • Paramount+
  • Starz
  • AMC+
  • Epix
  • Shudder
  • Acorn TV
  • Here TV
  • Curiosity Stream
  • Comedy Dynamics
  • Up Faith & Family
  • Hallmark Movies Now
  • ALLBLK
  • Sundance Now
  • ViX+
  • ConTV
  • DocuRama
  • Moviesphere
  • Dove Channel
  • IFC
  • ScreenPix
  • Fandor
  • Law & Crime
  • Screambox
  • Dekkoo
  • Tastemade+
  • Outside TV+
  • Gaia
  • Atres Player
  • VSiN
  • Topic
  • Magnolia Selects
  • The Great Courses
Related Stories
YouTube channels will soon have account handles just like Twitter
YouTube creators will get access based on their subscriber count, activity, and performance.
READ NOW
Related Topics
social-fb COMMENT NOW   