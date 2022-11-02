YouTube has announced a new Primetime Channels feature for users to access a host of streaming services within its app. According to the company’s blog post, users can directly subscribe and watch content from over 30 streaming platforms, including Paramount+, Showtime, Epix, Starz, and AMC+. At present, the feature is launched in the US.

According to reports, the feature is available in YouTube’s Movies & Shows hub, accessible through the explore tab. Once the user signs up for various channels, it will appear on the homepage.

The company is on the lookout for more streaming partners to add more channels over time. YouTube plans to expand the feature globally.

TechCrunch reported that YouTube will now compete with Amazon, Roku, and Apple, with the launch of Primetime Channels.

Here’s the list of Primetime Channels available on YouTube

Showtime

Paramount+

Starz

AMC+

Epix

Shudder

Acorn TV

Here TV

Curiosity Stream

Comedy Dynamics

Up Faith & Family

Hallmark Movies Now

ALLBLK

Sundance Now

ViX+

ConTV

DocuRama

Moviesphere

Dove Channel

IFC

ScreenPix

Fandor

Law & Crime

Screambox

Dekkoo

Tastemade+

Outside TV+

Gaia

Atres Player

VSiN

Topic

Magnolia Selects

The Great Courses

