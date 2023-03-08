YouTube will get rid of overlay ads starting April 6, 2023. The platform aims to improve the viewer experience and shift engagement to higher performing ad formats on desktops and mobile devices.

The in-video overlay ads appear as pop-up cards to users. Users could remove them by clicking on the close icon. Nevertheless, if a user clicks on the ad, it will redirect the user to another platform off YouTube.

The video streaming platform said the overlay ads were only served on the desktop, which is disruptive for viewers. “There are no changes to any of our other ad formats,” YouTube added.

In addition, the platform announced that it is relaxing the controversial profanity rules. A recent update, according to a TechCrunch report, allows creators to use moderate and strong profanity without risking demonetisation. The policy introduced in November 2022 would flag a video that used profanity in the first 15 seconds of the video, barring it for monetisation.

