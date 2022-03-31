YouTube TV brings picture-in-picture support for iPhone, iPad users

YouTube TV is rolling out picture-in-picture mode to its iPhone and iPad app. The feature will allow users to multitask and navigate from the app while watching a video on YouTube TV. The video will stay on the screen in a minimised player with concentrated playback controls.

The company described on its official Twitter account, “Select a video to watch and swipe up from the bottom of the screen to return to the device’s homepage. The video can scale down and move across your screen”.

iPhone & iPad users



However, the feature will not be available to all mobile users of the YouTube application. “We really appreciate your patience while we worked on enabling this key feature for your iOS 15+ devices,” the company said in another tweet.

In addition, Google said that it is still testing the picture-in-picture feature on iOS with YouTube premium members in the US. The company hopes to roll out the feature to all iOS users in the coming months.