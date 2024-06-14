June 14, 2024 14:18

A report by Motilal Oswal stated, “The cost reduction initiatives undertaken by the company have significantly improved its profitability in FY24. Operational expenses per ton (consolidated) decreased by ₹475 to ₹4,523, primarily due to lower input costs, freight costs, and other fixed overheads.”

The report further states, “Additionally, the company has made strides in enhancing its green power capabilities, with the commissioning of approximately 69MW of Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS) capacity, increasing its green power share (consolidated) to around 16% in FY24 from about 7-8% in FY23. Looking ahead, the company aims to further boost its renewable energy capacity, targeting 376MW/1GW of WHRS/Solar & Wind capacity by FY28, with a renewable power share goal of 60%.”