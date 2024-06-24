June 24, 2024 12:50

“As per the Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways, over the next few years, most of the major ports will improve their capacity to accommodate bigger ships. More than 90% of India’s trade by volume is conducted via the country’s maritime route. There is a continuous need to develop India’s ports and trade-related infrastructure to accelerate growth in the manufacturing industry and to support the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

It is very tough for any new player to enter this business as most of the strategic locations are controlled by only two players: Adani Ports and JSW Infra. There are huge opportunities for Adani Ports, as Mundra Port has announced a significant expansion of its capacity to 514 million tonnes. Additionally, Adani Ports will enter the S&P BSE Sensex today, which can lead to substantial FII inflows. Technically, we are bullish on the stock for higher levels of 1750+.” says Vinod Jhaveri, an independent analyst at Pure Technicals.