Angel One on Monday reported a 38.6 per cent rise in third-quarter consolidated profit at ₹227.98 crore as against ₹164.5 reported in year-ago period. Consolidated total revenue from operations rose 25.5 per cent to ₹759.66 crore (₹605.25 crore) as its client base grew.

The company’s client base expanded by 60.7 per cent to 1.25 crore in the third quarter. The board has recommended dividend of ₹9.60 a share.

Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One, said: “We continue to gain market share in total demat accounts, to 11.6 per cent; achieved 12 per cent share in NSE active clients and are firmly amongst the top 3 largest new-age digital brokers in India,”