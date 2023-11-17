Brigade Enterprises Ltd’s shares jumped 5.02 per cent after the company entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Krishna Priya Estates Pvt Ltd and Micro Labs Ltd to undertake the development of approximately 2 million square feet of residential housing in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The Gross Development Value (GDV) of this project is estimated at ₹2,100 crore, over 14 acres.
Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Limited, said, “Our aim is to deliver a high-quality residential development befitting this prime location. The projected revenue realization upon completion is anticipated to be ₹2,100 crores. This project will be designed and executed with a focus on meeting customer preferences for quality and sustainability.”
Brigade Group has outlined a pipeline for the coming year, encompassing around 13 million square feet across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, 11 million square feet of this pipeline is attributed to residential projects.
- Also read: BL Interview. Demand for office space is fairly strong in India unlike the global market: Brigade Group MD
The shares were up 5.02 per cent to ₹748.10 at 10.20 am on the BSE.