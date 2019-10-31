Tea production in third-quarter up despite lower output in South

Output data for the third quarter indicates that the country is heading for record tea production in the current calendar, despite a lower output in the South. The shortfall was made good by higher production in the North.

“The Tea Board data for September shows production in the South declined due to adverse weather conditions, but the North produced more. South India’s produced 16.91 million kg, a drop of 2.52 million kg (m kg), while North India produced 12.45 mkg more at 167.81 mkg,” Rajesh Gupta, compiler of the Global Tea Digest, told BusinessLine.

“Collectively, India’s production in September increased by 9.93 mkg to 184.72 mkg,” he said.

“Our compilation shows that production in the nine months rose to 1,006.36 mkg, from 979.20 mkg in January-September 2018,” Gupta said. This increase of 27.16 mkg marked a gain of 2.77 per cent.

The increase would have been more had it not been for a fall of 4.57 mkg or 2.88 per cent in the South, where output dropped to 153.93 mkg.

While production in Tamil Nadu fell 4.28 mkg to 109.32 mkg due to bad weather, Kerala’s output rose marginally to 41.46 mkg from 41.43 mkg in the period under review.

The North Indian output increased by 31.73 mkg, to reach 852.43 mkg from 820.70 mkg, Gupta disclosed. Assam continued to top the production table at 522.91 mkg, up 5.77 mkg.

With only the last quarter remaining for the year-end, producers estimate a record production of 1,365 mkg this year.