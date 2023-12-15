Thanks to the speculation over the imminent US Federal Reserve rate cut, gold prices have soared ₹915 per 10 grams in the last one weak to ₹62,367 on Friday against ₹61,452 logged on Monday.

The yellow metal prices ended with a minor loss of ₹29 at ₹62,396 on Thursday on profit-booking despite the bullish undercurrent in the market, according to data sourced from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association.

On MCX, gold for February delivery was up ₹105 at ₹62,559 per 10 grams, while the April contract gained ₹97 per 10 grams to ₹62,920 on Friday. In the international market, prices hovered around $2,035 per troy ounce.

Though the US Fed kept interest rates unchanged in the last meeting, the commentary by the central bank was dovish. The US central bank officials unanimously decided to leave the target range for the benchmark federal funds rate at 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent, the highest since 2001.

Interestingly, policymakers have not made any projections on further interest-rate hikes for the first time since March 2021, based on the median estimate.

Fed officials expect to lower rates by 0.75 per cent next year, a sharper pace of cuts than indicated in September’s projections. While the median forecast for the federal funds rate at the end of 2024 was 4.6 per cent.

10-day high

On Thursday, gold prices touched a 10-day high after the US dollar and Treasury yields slipped after the Federal Reserve signalled an end to its monetary policy tightening cycle.

The US spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $2,034 per ounce, while gold futures settled 2.4 per cent higher at $2,044.90.

‘Trend to continue’

Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry, said, “The guidance on interest rates was a gradual but steady approach to bring core inflation within the desired range of 2 per cent. Lower interest rates bode well for the gold, gems, and jewellery sector at large.”

“Gold has been making new highs and is expected to continue the bullish trend given the geopolitical tensions and a slowdown in global economic growth, he said.

On the domestic front, he added that the demand trajectory is expected to remain robust due to the ongoing wedding season, which is expected to keep demand for gold and jewellery on the higher side.