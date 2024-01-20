Shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tumbled 3.8 per cent to ₹2,469.30 on the BSE on Saturday, a day after the company reported its December quarter earnings.

On Friday, HUL reported a flat growth (just 1 per cent) in net profit for the December quarter at ₹2,508 crore, against ₹2,481 crore logged in the same period last year, on the back of weak demand and price cuts taken in certain product categories. Overall income was flat at ₹15,781 crore (₹15,707 crore), on the back of intense competition in the mass product categories.

Slowdown to continue

Analysts expect the slowdown would continue to hurt the company, going forward, given the competition and inflation.

Centrum Broking, while retaining its Reduce stance, reduced the price target to ₹2,521 from ₹2,820. HUL’s Q3-FY24 print was below estimates; revenue/APAT declined 0.3 per cent/2.2 per cent, while EBITDA grew tad 0.1 per cent driven by 2 per cent volume growth. “The management alluded slower demand to subdued festive season, uneven economic recovery and delayed winter. Further, sticky food inflation saw weaker consumer sentiments in rural markets,” said the brokerage.

According to Emkay Global Financial, “We believe demand slowdown, competitive pressure, distribution stress, and rising royalty rates are likely to have an overhang on HUL’s valuations (46x P/E for FY26).” It has reduced target price to ₹2,700 (on 52x P/E) from ₹2,800, while reiterating its Add rating.

Nuvama Wealth Management also reduced the target price to ₹3,105 from ₹3,210. With commodity prices staying benign, competitive intensity shall stay high, says the domestic brokerage. Mass-end products, in detergent bars particularly, saw heightened local competition, it said, adding that skin cleansing revenue slid due to price reductions to pass on the benefits of lower commodity costs to consumers.

Prabhudas Lilladher reduced the target price marginally to ₹2,724 from ₹2,786. While the long-term growth story led by lower penetration and superior value proposition remains intact, near-term growth challenges are likely to persist, it cautioned.