IndusInd Bank Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.29 per cent after the company and its subsidiary, Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Government of Uttar Pradesh to collaborate on livestock healthcare management and welfare in the Western Uttar Pradesh region. This partnership is part of their social initiative, the Bharat Sanjeevani Program, aimed at fostering livestock welfare in the region.

Under the MoU, IndusInd Bank and Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited will provide operational support for the newly established Cow Sanctuary in Muzaffarnagar. Additionally, they will introduce doorstep tele-medicine and mobile veterinary services under the CSR umbrella - Sattvam. The Bharat Sanjeevani Program will focus on aiding the Cow Sanctuary in Muzaffarnagar, which is dedicated to providing care for destitute cattle and safeguarding the community.

The program will also collaborate with the Harit Pradesh Milk Producer Company (HPMPC) and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to introduce doorstep telemedicine and mobile veterinary services in seven districts of Western Uttar Pradesh. This initiative aims to enhance livestock healthcare accessibility for farmers in the region.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries, Government of India, said, “The newly established Cow Sanctuary serves as a beacon of compassion, providing a haven for stray cattle and safeguarding the community. It’s noteworthy that no other bank in the country has ventured into this sector. This collaboration underscores the power of public-private partnerships in driving positive change for the betterment of our society.”

The shares were up by 1.29 per cent to Rs 1466.60 at 2.17 pm on the BSE.