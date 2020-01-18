Markets

Investor reading list: January 18, 2020

Missed all the goings-on in the markets this week due to a Sankranti break? Here’s a curated list of BL’s key stories relevant to investors.

Inflation spiral

December CPI inflation hit 7.35 per cent, dashing hopes of a rate cut by MPC in its next meeting. 

Read more: December retail inflation spikes to 5-year high

Marked down

With the SC refusing relief to the telecom operators from AGR, Franklin Templeton decided to take a 100 per cent write-down of its holdings in Vodafone Idea across 6 debt schemes.

Also read: Franklin MF marks down to zero Voda-Idea paper held by 6 schemes

MF wishlist

The Mutual Funds industry body has sought tax exemptions upto Rs 1.5 lakh for a new class of debt linked savings schemes.

Read more: AMFI seeks tax waiver for debt linked savings schemes

New indices

NSE has flagged off new sector indices playing on oil and consumer durables.

Also read: NSE launches oil & gas, consumer durables indices

Clean chit

SEBI has changed its mind to exonerate Ravi Narain and many others in the NSE dark fibre case, perhaps clearing the decks for an NSE IPO.

Read more: SEBI exonerates Ravi Narain, 8 others in NSE dark-fibre case

Bullion boost

The Commerce Ministry is proposing a cut in gold import duties in the Budget. 

Also read: Commerce Ministry proposes cut in gold import duty in Budget

Deadline extended?

SEBI is likely to grant stock brokers extra time to comply with its upfront margin norms.

Read more about stock brokers get more time from SEBI to implement upfront margin collection norms

 

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan

