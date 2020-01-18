Investor reading list: January 18, 2020

Inflation spiral

December CPI inflation hit 7.35 per cent, dashing hopes of a rate cut by MPC in its next meeting.

Marked down

With the SC refusing relief to the telecom operators from AGR, Franklin Templeton decided to take a 100 per cent write-down of its holdings in Vodafone Idea across 6 debt schemes.

MF wishlist

The Mutual Funds industry body has sought tax exemptions upto Rs 1.5 lakh for a new class of debt linked savings schemes.

New indices

NSE has flagged off new sector indices playing on oil and consumer durables.

Clean chit

SEBI has changed its mind to exonerate Ravi Narain and many others in the NSE dark fibre case, perhaps clearing the decks for an NSE IPO.

Bullion boost

The Commerce Ministry is proposing a cut in gold import duties in the Budget.

Deadline extended?

SEBI is likely to grant stock brokers extra time to comply with its upfront margin norms.

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan