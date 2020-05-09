Investor reading list: May 9, 2020

Deal-making spree

RIL has swung a slew of deals to raise capital and reduce debt

Changing hands

GSK sold, and Societe Generale bought, a large lot of HUL shares that were on the block this week

April dip

Equity inflows into MFs dipped in April after holding up until the previous month.

Welcome to FDs

Banks expect FD flows to pick up after the debt fund debacle

Rapped

SEBI rapped Franklin Templeton on the knuckles for critiquing its debt guidelines

Still in trouble

Yes Bank’s March quarter numbers don’t offer much hope to depositors

Premature?

The 22% bounce in indices since March does not recognise the COVID impact says HDFC Sec

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan