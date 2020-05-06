Stock markets: Rally does not reflect Covid-19 impact fully, says HDFC Securities

Office Buzz: Job opportunities and workplaces
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
The recent rally in India’s equity markets do not reflect the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and corporate earnings, according to analysts at HDFC Securities.
“We expect more disappointments than surprises,” analysts led by Varun Lohchab said in a note, adding that they anticipate a likely pronounced negative price reaction given the recent run up.
India’s main equity indexes are up more than 22 per cent from their March lows, despite a barrage of bad news in the growing shadow of the pandemic. Unemployment is spiralling because of the world’s most expansive lockdown, which also triggered a record shrinking last month in the nation’s services sector — the PMI plunged to 5.4 in April, the lowest reading in the world.
Disappointing quarterly results posted by index heavy weights, including Reliance Industries Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd, foreshadow deeper weakness in earnings for months to come, according to the note.
The impact on real economy and corporate earnings seem to be underestimated after the current rally, Lohchab said in the note.
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...