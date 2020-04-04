Markets

Investor’s Reading List: April 4, 2020

| Updated on April 04, 2020 Published on April 04, 2020

bl11_home emi.jpg

Tired of making grocery runs and watching TV? Catch up on the most relevant news for investors this week with BL’s curated list.

Not positive

The moratorium is better for banks than borrowers.

Read more: EMI deferment: Pain for customers, gain to banks

No limits

FPI limits on stocks have been lifted

Read more: Depositories revise FPI limits for stocks

Downgraded

Moody’s has downgraded the credit ratings of a bunch of private banks.

Read more: Moody’s places IndusInd Bank’s ratings under review for downgrade

Steep cut

Small savings rates have been cut sharply by 100-140 bps from April 1

Read more: Interest rate on small-saving plans slashed by up to 140 bps for 3 months

After the pruning

How do small savings look after the steep cuts?

Read more: Are small savings schemes still attractive after steep rate cuts?

The time is now

Its time to buy as valuations have corrected, says Anand Radhakrishnan of Franklin Templeton.

Read more: ‘It makes sense to buy India’s best businesses at current valuations’

Not locked down

Small-cap funds are reopening for lumpsum subscriptions the latest being the one from Nippon AMC.

Read more: Nippon India reopens small cap fund

Reduced

RBI has reduced the trading hours for financial markets for ten days.

Read more: RBI cuts trading hours of financial markets

Published on April 04, 2020
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Retail investors: Don't think long-term story will always be rosy