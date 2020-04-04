Investor’s Reading List: April 4, 2020

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
The moratorium is better for banks than borrowers.
FPI limits on stocks have been lifted
Moody’s has downgraded the credit ratings of a bunch of private banks.
Small savings rates have been cut sharply by 100-140 bps from April 1
How do small savings look after the steep cuts?
Its time to buy as valuations have corrected, says Anand Radhakrishnan of Franklin Templeton.
Small-cap funds are reopening for lumpsum subscriptions the latest being the one from Nippon AMC.
RBI has reduced the trading hours for financial markets for ten days.
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
It was only a month back that the YES Bank fiasco had unfolded. Yet, amid the pandemic and the lockdown, the ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...