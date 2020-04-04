Investor’s Reading List: April 4, 2020

Not positive

The moratorium is better for banks than borrowers.

Read more: EMI deferment: Pain for customers, gain to banks

No limits

FPI limits on stocks have been lifted

Read more: Depositories revise FPI limits for stocks

Downgraded

Moody’s has downgraded the credit ratings of a bunch of private banks.

Read more: Moody’s places IndusInd Bank’s ratings under review for downgrade

Steep cut

Small savings rates have been cut sharply by 100-140 bps from April 1

Read more: Interest rate on small-saving plans slashed by up to 140 bps for 3 months

After the pruning

How do small savings look after the steep cuts?

Read more: Are small savings schemes still attractive after steep rate cuts?

The time is now

Its time to buy as valuations have corrected, says Anand Radhakrishnan of Franklin Templeton.

Read more: ‘It makes sense to buy India’s best businesses at current valuations’

Not locked down

Small-cap funds are reopening for lumpsum subscriptions the latest being the one from Nippon AMC.

Read more: Nippon India reopens small cap fund

Reduced

RBI has reduced the trading hours for financial markets for ten days.

Read more: RBI cuts trading hours of financial markets