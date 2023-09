Kernex Microsystems Limited’s shares were up by 3.62 per cent after the company, based in Hyderabad, is set to raise capital through the issuance of 13 lakh convertible share warrants.

These warrants, offered at a minimum price of approximately Rs. 403 each, are expected to aggregate to a total of Rs 52.39 crore. Post-allotment and requisite approvals, these warrants will be convertible within a two-month period.

The shares were up by 3.62 per cent to Rs. 498.45 at 11.35 a.m. on the BSE.