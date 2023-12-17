The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹2.26 lakh crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers amid an overall bullish trend in equities.

Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC, Bharti Airtel and LIC.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,658.15 points or 2.37 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 969.55 points or 1.37 per cent to settle at its record closing high of 71,483.75 on Friday. During the day, it surged 1,091.56 points or 1.54 per cent to 71,605.76, its all-time intra-day high level.

The combined market valuation of the nine firms, including Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank and Infosys, jumped ₹2,26,391.77 crore, while Bharti Airtel emerged as the only laggard from the top-10 pack.

The market valuation of TCS jumped ₹85,493.74 crore to ₹14,12,412.13 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Infosys added ₹36,793.61 crore, taking its valuation to ₹6,55,457.54 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India surged ₹30,700.67 crore to ₹5,78,671.84 crore, and that of Reliance Industries climbed ₹26,386.16 crore to reach ₹16,88,173.26 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank rallied ₹18,493.9 crore to ₹7,27,330.82 crore, and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) zoomed ₹14,294.5 crore to ₹5,03,722.82 crore.

ITC's valuation moved up by ₹11,412.78 crore to ₹5,71,636.39 crore, and that of HDFC Bank grew by ₹2,428.72 crore to ₹12,57,093.46 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited added ₹387.69 crore, taking its valuation to ₹5,92,801.88 crore.

However, Bharti Airtel's valuation declined by ₹3,654.15 crore to ₹5,58,242.75 crore.