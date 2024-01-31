Nila Spaces Ltd’s shares were up by 0.82 per cent after the company initiated its carbon neutrality strategy with project VIDA. The ‘Carbon Neutrality Assessment Report’ undertaken by Deloitte India outlines the company’s commitment to environmentally conscious practices, focusing on mitigating and neutralising carbon emissions.

The report provides a roadmap and analysis of emissions. The company reported that it reduced greenhouse gas emissions during the ongoing Project VIDA in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

Hartmut Wurster, Country Head, Blocher Blocher India, the architect of VIDA, said, “In our pursuit of sustainable architecture, we prioritise minimising environmental impact through thoughtful design. Our recent project in Gift City, particularly the Nila’s VIDA Tower stands as the greenest tower, showcasing a commitment to environmental considerations and transforming spaces for positive human well-being.”

He further added, “As we strive for progress, the real relevance lies in enhancing sustainability in mass construction in India. While small-scale efforts are limited, achieving even a 10 per cent or 15 per cent improvement in building environmental friendliness holds substantial weight, surpassing the significance of singular super sustainable structures.”

Shares were up by 0.89 per cent to ₹4.90 at 12.40 pm on the BSE.