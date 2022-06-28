Sensex down 127 points intraday, Nifty below 15,900

Benchmark indices were trading marginally lower during the afternoon on Tuesday amid weak global cues. After opening on a weak note, Sensex and Nifty extended losses in the first half as investors remained cautious. Though off the day’s lows, indices were trading in the red, dragged by consumer durables, pharma and bank stocks.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 53,034.45, down 126.83 points or 0.24 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 53,133.82 and a low of 52,771.53. The Nifty 50 was trading at 15,802.55, down 29.50 points or 0.19 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 15,837.80 and a low of 15,710.15.

ONGC, Hindalco, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Life and Tata Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Titan, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and Divi’s Lab were the top losers.

The market is expected to remain volatile ahead of F&O settlement on Thursday.

Sectoral indices

Among the sectoral indices, while oil & gas, auto and metals gained focus, consumer durables, pharma and financials, barring PSU Bank dragged.

Nifty Oil & Gas was up over 1 per cent, while Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto were up nearly 1 per cent each.

Nifty Consumer Durables was down over 1 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 0.53 per cent and 0.43 per cent, respectively. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were down 0.45 per cent and 0.64 per cent, respectively. Nifty Financial Services was down 0.54 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also trading lower.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.53 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.08 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.12 per cent.

The volatility index rose 1.45 per cent to 21.31.