Sensex, Nifty hit near 3-month peak as metal, auto stocks surge

Domestic benchmark indices climbed on Friday to their highest in nearly three months and were on track for a second straight weekly rise, boosted by gains in metals and auto stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 1 per cent at 17,108, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.04 per cent to 57,446.93. The Nifty hit its highest since early May, while the Sensex touched a peak last seen in late April.

The Nifty metals index rose 1.5 per cent on hopes of strong demand in top consumer China, while the auto index gained 1.9 per cent, with TVS Motor Co up 9 per cent after reporting a higher June-quarter profit.

SBI Life Insurance rose 7.5 per cent and was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index after reporting a higher quarterly profit.

Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened to its highest in nearly three weeks, tracking broad losses in the dollar on easing concerns over the need for continued aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.