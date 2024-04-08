Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates: Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 8 April 2024.
- April 08, 2024 09:01
Commodities market live news: Silver up $27.87
Silver gains as escalating geopolitical tensions continued to prompt investors to seek the safe-haven commodity, despite data showing stronger than expected U.S. non-farm payroll employment adding to concerns about the outlook for Fed interest rates. U.S. job growth blew past expectations in March and wages increased at a steady clip, suggesting the economy ended the first quarter on solid ground and potentially delaying anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year. Fed Chair Powell emphasized on the need for sustained evidence of inflation nearing the 2% target before considering rate cuts. Investors await upcoming inflation data in the US next week, which could impact the Fed’s decision-making in the coming months.
- April 08, 2024 09:01
Global markets: Key economic data slated for release today
German Industrial Production
German Trade Balance
Sentix Investor Confidence from Euro Zone
- April 08, 2024 09:00
Commodities market live news: Gold at a new high of $2334
Gold prices rose, touching a new record high supported by US interest rate cut bets, speculative buying and central bank purchases, amid strong US job growth in March. The country’s economy added the most jobs in 10 months, while jobless rate dropped below forecasts, indicating the continued tightness in the labor market and supporting the case for the interest rates to remain restrictive longer. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated that if inflation remains stubbornly high, rate cuts may not be necessary this year.
- April 08, 2024 08:55
Share market live news: Fund Houses recommendations
Jefferies on Kaynes: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at ₹2900/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Syrma SGS: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at ₹640/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on IDFC First Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at ₹100/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Kalyan Jewel: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹500/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Kalyan Jewel: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹500/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Info Edge: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹6650/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Info Edge: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹6210/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Chola Invest: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at ₹1510/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Chola Invest: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at ₹1400/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹220/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Voltas: Maintain Buy on Bank, raise target price at ₹1450/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Titan: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at ₹4574/sh (Positive)
GS on Godrej CP: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹1425/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Godrej CP: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at ₹1350/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on Marico: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at ₹600/Sh (Positive)
MS on Marico: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at ₹533/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Marico: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at ₹451/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Godrej CP: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at ₹1089/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Titan: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at ₹3850/Sh (Positive)
MS on Titan: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at ₹3290/sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Titan: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at ₹3950/sh (Neutral)
MS on IDFC First: Maintain Underweight on Bank, target price at ₹125/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Chola Invest: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at ₹1000/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Wipro: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at ₹480/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Wipro: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at ₹470/sh (Neutral)
MS on Wipro: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at ₹450/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Wipro: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at ₹410/sh (Negative)
Jefferies on Bandhan Bank: Downgrade to Underperform on Company, target price at ₹170/sh (Negative)
- April 08, 2024 08:38
Share market live news: Anand Rathi Research on Jindal Steel & Power
Jindal Steel and Power’s strategic expansion would augment its crude steel capacity by 65% to 15.9m tonnes and enrich its product mix. As India enters a nation-building phase, demand for steel is likely to be robust. Therefore, with the company’s huge capacity expansion, we factor in a ~24% sales volume CAGR over FY24-26. Also, the company is strengthening raw-material integration and increasing the share of VAPs. Considering its strong focus on margin expansion, we expect it to achieve ₹15,175 EBITDA/tonne by FY26. With a 0.9x net debt/EBITDA, it has one of the strongest balance sheets among domestic peers. We, thus, initiate coverage with a Buy and a ₹1,070 TP, 6.5x FY26e EV/EBITDA.
- April 08, 2024 08:36
Share market live news: Emkay Global’s take on cement sector
Q4 FY24 preview: Quarter marred by pricing weakness
We estimate the average EBITDA/t of cement companies under our coverage to drop by ₹150 QoQ, mainly on account of weak cement prices in Q4FY24. The sharp rise seen in prices during Aug-Sep’23 has reversed now, with five consecutive months of decline. We anticipate blended realizations for our universe to decline by ~5% QoQ to ₹5,424/t in Q4FY24. Following weakening of demand in Q3FY24 (up ~5% YoY), the volume trajectory is expected to improve in Q4FY24 and our universe is likely to report 10% YoY volume growth. Our checks suggest the industry has attempted price hikes (₹10-50/bag) in Apr-24, mainly to arrest the persistent dip in prices. We expect cement demand moderation in Q1FY25 due to the upcoming general elections. Thus, the extent of price hikes/sustainability remains a key monitorable. Top picks are UltraTech and Ambuja Cement.
- April 08, 2024 08:35
Stock market live updates: Weekly market outlook from Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services
“The market boarded on a strong trajectory at the onset of the new financial year, where Mid & small caps outperform with 4 & 7%, respectively. The banks provided a return of 2.4%, aided by robust deposit & credit growth data. However, towards the end of the week, volatility rose due to a surge in US bond yields and crude oil prices, along with escalating geopolitical tensions. Despite the RBI’s policy meeting aligning with expectations, concerns surrounding food inflation and alerts of a heat wave tempered market sentiment.
“Investors are expected to closely monitor developments in the upcoming weeks as Q4 results are unveiled. The auto sector anticipates positive results in Q4 due to volume growth in the premium segment and higher price realisation. While weakness in the commercial vehicle and tractor segment continues owing to high base and lower reservoir level. However, the ongoing correction trend in the IT sector, influenced by global uncertainties, is anticipated to persist in the medium term, particularly with muted quarterly expectations. Further, the release of US non-farm payroll and unemployment data later today will provide more insights into the Fed’s rate trajectory.”
- April 08, 2024 08:34
Share market live updates: Elara Securities’ take on automobiles sector
OEMs: Margins to improve for OEMs, mixed bag for auto ancillary plays
Expect Q4FY24E revenue for Elara OEM universe (ex-Tata Motors) to improve 14% YoY (+5% QoQ). Revenue for ancillaries may grow 15% YoY (+3% QoQ). Also, Q4 production has likely improved sequentially for PVs, 2Ws, CVs, while possibly declining for tractor in Q4E. Expect 2W production to surge 3% QoQ (+29% YoY) and PV production ~20% QoQ (+12% YoY). Also, MHCV production may likely improve 4% QoQ (-11% YoY).
Operating leverage and product mix improves for most OEMs
Most OEMs are expected to report a sequential EBITDA margin expansion led by improving product mix and operating leverage. Expect ASPs to improve QoQ sharply for Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Eicher Motors led by enhancing product and export mix. However, in Bajaj’s case the impact of higher ASPs on a QoQ basis will be partially offset by higher EV volumes which is margin dilutive. MSIL’s margin may see a sharp 140bps QoQ improvement led by operating leverage.
Expect Elara Auto Ancillary universe to post a revenue growth of 15% YoY/3% QoQ, while EBITDA growth may be 26% YoY/3% QoQ in Q4E. Ancillary tyre companies are expected to post a QoQ margin compression led by a sharp surge in natural rubber prices. SAMIL may post a sequential margin improvement led by integration of new acquisitions and operating leverage. Given the sequential improvement in PV/2W production, we expect ~20bps QoQ margin expansion for Uno Minda, while revenue growth of 28% YoY may continue to outpace industry growth.
- April 08, 2024 08:32
Share market live updates: Emkay Global’s take on building materials
Q4 FY24 Preview: Near-term headwinds to persist
We anticipate overall volumes for wood panel/tiles companies across segments to remain weak owing to subdued demand. The plywood segment is likely to log low to mid-single-digit YoY growth. For the MDF segment, sector players have been aggressively pushing volumes in the domestic market via introducing new incentives (ranging over 5-6%) to gain market share; this action may hit their EBITDA margin during Q4FY24. Besides, our channel checks have indicated that ~0.9mn CBM/year of new MDF capacity has been commissioned (>30% of the existing capacity) in Q4. Near-term headwinds are likely to persist for the MDF sector with delay in the implementation of BIS norms by a year (to Feb-25), which could result in higher imports. For tiles, we expect domestic volumes to grow in low single digits YoY. Realizations for the tiles segment are likely to remain under pressure in the near term, given that 35-40 new units are slated for commissioning gradually in Morbi going ahead.
- April 08, 2024 08:31
Stock market live news: Emkay Global’s take on retail sector
K-shaped divergence continues
Demand trends remain mixed, with high-ticket jewellery, luxury, and durables retailing outperforming the smaller-ticket QSR and Apparel categories. The K-shaped recovery, increase in gold prices, and rising finance penetration continue to drive our BUY rating on TTAN, SENCO, ETHOSLTD, and AVL. Within QSRs, the focus on improving transaction share (vs. bill size) and continued expansion should impact SSG and margins, in our view. Low competition in the chicken category and timely portfolio/dine-in investment drive our relatively higher confidence on SAPPHIRE/WESTLIFE (vs. JUBI/DEVYANI). For Apparel players, a high base (pent-up) and excess channel inventory will delay growth recovery. We prefer GOCOLORS (BUY), given its presence in a niche category and inventory optimization; we retain our REDUCE stance on PAG and ABFRL.
- April 08, 2024 08:29
Stock market live news: Stocks under F&O
BANDHAN BANK
HINDCOPPER
SAIL
ZEEL
- April 08, 2024 08:28
Share market live news: Trading tweaks
Price band changes from 20% to 10%: Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets.
Ex/record dividend: Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, Sun TV Network.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Genesys International, GOCL Corporation, Indraprastha Medical, and Manali Petrochemical.
Moved out short-term ASM framework: Skipper.
- April 08, 2024 08:28
Bulk Deals| Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund sold 6.92 lakh shares (0.67%) at ₹664 apiece.
- April 08, 2024 08:27
Block Deals| Camlin Fine Sciences: Anfima Nv bought 23 lakh shares (1.37%), while Ashish Subhash Dandekar sold 23 lakh shares (1.37%) at ₹97.99 apiece.
- April 08, 2024 08:26
IPO updates: Bharti Hexacom’s public issue was subscribed to 29.88 times on day 3.
The bids were led by institutional investors (48.57 times), non-institutional investors (10.52 times), and retail investors (2.83 times).
- April 08, 2024 08:26
Share market live news: Stocks to watch today
Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Housing Finance is mandatorily required to list by Sept. 30, 2025. The company’s board will undertake discussions with respect to the mandatory listing requirement, including considering various options based on the prevailing market conditions, at its meeting scheduled on April 24, 2024.
Tata Power: The company signed a share purchase agreement and acquired 100% equity stake in Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission Ltd. It will build, own, operate and transfer electrical power transmission system to establish twin 400 KV GIS substations at Jalpura and Metro-Depo, Greater Noida.
Tata Steel: The company achieved highest ever annual crude steel production of 20.8 million tons, a growth of 4% year-on-year. It achieved debottlenecking across sites and achieving higher steel production at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd.
Adani Wilmar: The company witnessed double-digit growth in edible oils and foods at the end of the fourth quarter. Food and FMCG volume growth stood at 10% YoY, while edible oil was at 13%.
Punjab National Bank: The company reported total deposits stood at ₹13.7-lakh crore, up 7% YoY as of March 31, total advances stood at ₹9.86-lakh crore, up 11.5%, and total business stood at ₹23.56-lakh crore, up 8.8%.
Shyam Metalics: The company reported steel sales at 2.38 lakh tonne, up 26.4% YoY for the end of March and long steel sales at 1.36 lakh tonne, up 11.2% YoY and steel sales at 6.87 lakh tonne, up 6.5% QOQ for the end of the fourth quarter and long steel sales at 3.8 lakh tonne, up 12% QOQ.
Union Bank of India: The company reported total deposits at ₹12.2-lakh crore, up 9.3% YoY, as of March 31 and total business stood at ₹21.3-lakh crore, up 10.3%.
Bank of Baroda: The company reported domestic deposits at ₹11.3-lakh crore, up 7.75% YoY as of March 31. Domestic advances stood at ₹8.97 lakh crore, up 12.8% YoY; global deposits stood at ₹13.3-lakh crore, up 10.2% YoY; and global advances stood at ₹10.9- lakh crore, up 12.4% YoY.
Bank of India: The bank reported domestic deposits at ₹6.3-lakh crore, up 11% YoY; as of March 31, domestic advances stood at ₹4.93-lakh crore, up 14%; global gross advances stood at ₹5.86-lakh crore, up 13.6%; and global deposits stood at ₹7.38-lakh crore, up 10.2%.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The lender reported total deposits at ₹17,473 crore, up 27.4% YoY, as of March 31 and its gross loan portfolio stood at ₹18,299 crore, up 31%.
Rites: The company signed an MoU with IIT Madras to collaborate on green energy projects in the field of transport and mobility.
UCO Bank: The company appointed Sourav Kumar Dutta as its new chief technology officer on a contractual basis for 3 years.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: The company and Bayer signed a marketing and distribution agreement for the second brand of Vericiguat in India.
Mahindra EPC Irrigation: The company received an order worth ₹13.2 crore from the Office of the Assistant. Engineer to supply micro irrigation systems for 2,700 hectares.
South Indian Bank: The company appointed Vinod Francis as CFO with effect from April 8, 2024.
Indiamart Intermesh: The company reappointed Dinesh Chandra Agarwal as MD and CEO for 5 years, effective Jan. 8, 2025.
Landmark Cars: The company will incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary, Landmark Premium Cars.
Dodla Dairy: The company purchased land valued at ₹6.5 crore in Karnataka and subsequently closed the leased plant in the region after the lease period concluded.
United Breweries: The company received a demand order worth ₹264 crore for FY20 from the Maharashtra GST department.
Shalby: The company availed enhanced banking facilities up to ₹168.53 crore from IndusInd Bank.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank: CFO Pratik D Punjabi resigned from the position effective today.
Electronic Mart India: The company commences commercial operation at new 8,500 sq feet multi-brand store in Telangana.
- April 08, 2024 08:10
Share market live news: Emkay Global’s take on specialty chemicals sector
Q4 Preview - Mixed bag for specialty chemical players
We believe Q4 will be a mixed bag, albeit again largely a subdued quarter YoY for most sector players, owing to demand slowdown in chemicals due to: a) destocking of channel inventory build-up and reduced volume forecast at the customersâ€™ end in agrochemicals; and b) desperation of Chinese players to reduce prices for gaining more market share. Discretionary spends have started showing green shoots of recovery in certain geographies, whereas non-discretionary spends are still weak. The quarter is likely to look sequentially better on a lower base of Q3, and with Q4 being seasonally strong for most companies. Broad-based recovery is expected from H2FY25. We prefer only Aarti Industries within our sector universe for now. We have a BUY rating on Aarti; an ADD on SRF, Deepak Nitrite and Anupam; a REDUCE on NFIL; and a SELL on GFL.
- April 08, 2024 08:08
Stock market live news: Motilal Oswal Financial’s take on Indian markets
India: Where size meets agility!
India is set to exit FY24 with a GDP of $3.6 trillion and an underlying growth of 7.6%+. Capital markets signed off FY24 with a stellar 29%/60%/70 % returns in Nifty/Nifty Midcap 100/Nifty Smallcap 100. India’s market cap has reached $4.4 trillion, making it the fifth largest in the world. During FY20-24, Nifty and MOFSL Universe’ profit pool has expanded from ₹3.5-lakh crore to ₹7.7-lakh crore and ₹4.3-lakh crore to ₹11-lakh crore in FY24, representing a solid compounding of 22% and 27%, respectively.
India’s capital markets have witnessed vibrant participation from domestic retail savers, with Demat accounts surging to 15.1 crore in Mar’24 from 3.6 crore in Mar’19. Cumulative domestic equity inflows have amounted to $92.7 billion over the last five years.
India Inc. has raised $92.9b through primary markets over the last five years. India now boasts a unique combination of ‘size and growth’. India’s GDP is likely to exceed $4 trillion in FY25/26 and $8 trillion by FY34.
Expectations of political continuity after the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections’24 should bolster the overall economic momentum further, with a focus on infrastructure, capex and manufacturing occupying the centre stage, in our opinion. With size and growth in its wings, India’s capital markets are truly poised to embrace the Amritkaal going forward.
- April 08, 2024 08:03
Share market live news: Emkay Global’s take on Godrej Consumer Products
Decent Q4; enhanced business thrust to aid profitability
Target price: ₹1,350
Godrej Consumer Products is likely to post 5% organic consol. revenue growth with high single-digit volume growth. We expect GCPL’s domestic business to log a mid-single-digit organic growth (mostly driven by volume), while its Raymond portfolio (~9% domestic sales contribution) would aid in 17% reported growth. We reckon its international business would see a 10% drop, given ₹700 crore worth business restructuring in the Africa cluster; organic growth would clock in a mid-single digit. Backed by better GM, we see EBITDA margin expansion of 115bps (to 21.2%), leading to 11% EBITDA growth, though higher tax would slow down earnings growth to ~6%. As we roll over from Dec-24E to Mar-25E, our TP increases to ₹1,350/sh from ₹1,325/sh, based on 50x P/E (20% premium to its last 5YF avg P/E, given improved execution). We maintain ADD.
- April 08, 2024 08:01
Stock market live updates: Emkay Global’s take on media and entertainment sector
Q4 FY24: A Flop Show
Poor box-office collections are likely to lead to a weak performance for PVR Inox in Q4FY24. Lack of big budget movies in Bollywood and Hollywood, coupled with no sleeper hits, should result in sub-par occupancies in the quarter. While the box office collection of regional movies was steady, PVR Inox’s lower market share in the South is likely to lack any meaningful contribution. For Zee, near-term pain is set to remain elevated, as the company embarks on a medium-term plan of accelerating revenue growth and driving margin improvement. Saregama’s music licensing revenue growth should remain impacted by the transition of select OTTA platforms to paid subscriptions, in our view, while release of two films should add to the Films and TV serial segment revenue.
- April 08, 2024 08:00
Share market live news: Emkay Global’s take on consumer goods sector
Lack of trigger bothering; demand revival remains key for FY25
The sluggish demand outlook strained with incremental pressure from raw-material inflation is bothersome and being gradually built in sector valuations (now at avg. 5YF P/E of 49x). In the recent past, FMCG companies have enhanced thrust on topline recovery with increased A&P spends and distribution expansion. We remain hopeful of demand recovery with better monsoons. Innovation has been missing, and we expect enhanced execution in this regard. We remain positive on Dabur, ITC, and Honasa (BUY on all three). We expect an upside in Britannia (upgrade to ADD from Reduce). Regarding Q4 results, we see revenue/EBITDA/adj. PAT growth at 4%/5%/5% for our coverage (ex-ITC). Colgate, Marico and Nestlé are likely to log better double-digit earnings. For Honasa, we expect 24% revenue growth with ~7% EBITDA margin.
- April 08, 2024 07:58
Stock market live updates: Emkay Global’s take on Shriram Pistons & Rings
Strengthening the core; accelerating EV, non-engine forays
Target Price: ₹2,450
Shriram Pistons & Rings’ maiden investor call reinforces our positive stance on the company (refer to our recent IC report: Dominant & growing franchise at attractive valuations). KTAs: a) strong growth visibility guidance for the core IC business, with market-leading growth, sustained high profitability led by well-diversified mix (no segment share over 17-18% of revenue), and utilization at ~75% with fungible lines offering growth headroom; b) SPRL is leading the disruption, as in the past, backed by tech-leadership & R&D efforts, with OEMs on multiple newer powertrain options; c) seeing strong export tailwinds from global OEMs as the ‘last man-standing’ for ICE components; d) accelerating diversification efforts in EV-specific and engine-agnostic parts, incl. via M&As; invested ₹70 crore in Coimbatore for land backed by new order wins in EV components.
- April 08, 2024 07:53
Share market live news: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on flat note
Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open on a flat note on Monday, tracking mixed global cues. Analysts expect the market to remain volatile during the day due to selling by foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutions’ counter buying. Truncated week (market is closed on Thursday on account of Ramzan Id) is likely to keep local participation low. Besides, as the election process kicked in, analysts expect that investors will remain on wait-and-watch mode.
- April 08, 2024 07:29
Share market live news: Stocks that will see action today
Wipro has appointed Srinivas Pallia as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, following the resignation of Thierry Delaporte from the end of business hours on May 31.
Embassy Group, the largest shareholder in Indiabulls Real Estate, has invested ₹1,160 crore through a preferential allotment of shares and warrants. Of this, 25 per cent is upfront and the balance will be invested over 18 months. The floor price of the issuance was ₹111.51 per share.
The board of Vodafone Idea (formerly Idea Cellular) has approved issuance of up to 139 crore equity shares at an issue price of ₹14.87 per share, aggregating to ₹2,075 crore to Oriana Investments Pte. Ltd. The debt-ridden company has also increasing the authorised share capital from the existing ₹75,000 crore to ₹1-lakh crore.
Titan Company has reported a year-on-year revenue growth of nearly 17 per cent in the quarter ended March 2024. Jewellery business revenue grew by 18 per cent from the year-ago period. Watches business grew 6 per cent even as eyecare business saw a decline of 1 per cent. Emerging business saw Taneira’s revenue grew by 37 per cent, while CaratLane’s business grew by 30 per cent.
FMCG firm Nestle India Ltd on Friday said its board has approved increasing royalty payment to its parent firm by 0.15 per cent annually for the next five years, thereby enhancing it to 5.25 per cent of net sales.
The board of JSW Energy has approved issuance of 10.3 crore equity shares to 97 qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of ₹485 a share. The buyers included GQG Partners, Nomura India, ADIA, BlackRock and Nomura. The company has raised ₹5,000 crore through the QIP.
Bandhan Bank said its MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh will retire from his services upon completion of his tenure on July 9, 2024.
Voltas said it has registered the highest-ever sales for FY24. Air conditioner maker said it has recorded a 35 per cent sales growth to over two million units in FY24, becoming the first company in the domestic market to cross this mark.
Godrej Consumer Products said its organic business grew at high-single-digit. Indonesia business delivered double-digit volume growth and sales growth. Godrej Africa, the US, and West Asia organic businesses delivered double-digit constant currency sales growth. The company expects consolidated sales growth in mid-single digits. The underlying volume growth is expected to be in double-digit.
Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has proposed lean organisation structure to the board. The company has initiated the process of rationalisation of the workforce by 15 per cent.
Greaves Retail, the retail unit of Greaves Cotton Limited, has entered into a strategic technology transfer and supply agreement with Tsuyo Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. (Tsuyo), an Indian company specialising in electric vehicle components. The agreement marks Greaves Cotton’s presence in the low-speed electric 3-wheeler (L3) vehicle segment.
Adani Green Energy will invest around ₹41,400 crore, or roughly $5 billion, in expanding the solar and wind power capacities at its flagship renewable energy (RE) park in Gujarat by 2026. The renewables arm of the mining-to-energy Adani Group is setting up the world’s largest RE plant with 30 GW of renewables capacity by 2030 near Khavda village in Kutch district.
Aurobindo Pharma has said one person died in an accident at the manufacturing facility of its wholly owned subsidiary in Andhra Pradesh. On Saturday, at around 11.30 p.m., an accident occurred near the Vacuum Tray Dryer area at Unit 6 of Apitoria Pharma Pvt Ltd in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing. The unit continues its normal operations, Aurobindo Pharma further said.
Cochin Shipyard has signed a master syipyard repair agreement with the US Navy to repair US Naval Vessels under Military Sealift Command. The MSRA is a non-financial agreement and is effective from April 5, 2024.
Gland Pharma has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 0.5 mg/mL Single Dose Vial (Product). “The product is expected to be the first generic approval on the market, and the company expects to launch this product in the near term through its marketing partner. The product has US sales of approximately $92 million for twelve months ending in February 2024, according to IQVIA,” the company said in a statement.
- April 08, 2024 07:08
Stock market live news| Index Outlook: Nifty has positive edge
The weekly candles indicate indecisiveness in the market. However, the price action on the daily candles is relatively positive. Nifty has supports at 22,350, 22,230 and 22,150. So broadly, 22,150 to 22,350 will be a very good support zone for this week.
- April 08, 2024 07:00
Share market live news| Stock to buy today: Sun Pharma Advanced Research
Sun Pharma Advanced Research’s stock rallied sharply towards the end of 2023. But since the beginning of this year, it was largely trading in a broad sideways trend. Last week, it gained nearly 18 per cent, indicating that the stock has resumed the uptrend.
While there is a chance for the price to see a corrective decline to ₹400 from here, we expect it to eventually rally to ₹500 in the short term.
- April 08, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates: Asian stocks follow US gains; oil falls 1%
Asian stocks followed gains on Wall Street after better-than-expected US payrolls data on Friday. Oil fell as Israel said it would pull some troops out from Gaza. Benchmark equity indexes advanced in Japan while futures in Hong Kong pointed to gains, per a Bloomberg report.
Futures for US stocks edged higher after both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes climbed more than 1% on Friday. China’s financial markets reopen after a two-day holiday, the report added.
