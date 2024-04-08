April 08, 2024 08:26

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Housing Finance is mandatorily required to list by Sept. 30, 2025. The company’s board will undertake discussions with respect to the mandatory listing requirement, including considering various options based on the prevailing market conditions, at its meeting scheduled on April 24, 2024.

Tata Power: The company signed a share purchase agreement and acquired 100% equity stake in Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission Ltd. It will build, own, operate and transfer electrical power transmission system to establish twin 400 KV GIS substations at Jalpura and Metro-Depo, Greater Noida.

Tata Steel: The company achieved highest ever annual crude steel production of 20.8 million tons, a growth of 4% year-on-year. It achieved debottlenecking across sites and achieving higher steel production at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd.

Adani Wilmar: The company witnessed double-digit growth in edible oils and foods at the end of the fourth quarter. Food and FMCG volume growth stood at 10% YoY, while edible oil was at 13%.

Punjab National Bank: The company reported total deposits stood at ₹13.7-lakh crore, up 7% YoY as of March 31, total advances stood at ₹9.86-lakh crore, up 11.5%, and total business stood at ₹23.56-lakh crore, up 8.8%.

Shyam Metalics: The company reported steel sales at 2.38 lakh tonne, up 26.4% YoY for the end of March and long steel sales at 1.36 lakh tonne, up 11.2% YoY and steel sales at 6.87 lakh tonne, up 6.5% QOQ for the end of the fourth quarter and long steel sales at 3.8 lakh tonne, up 12% QOQ.

Union Bank of India: The company reported total deposits at ₹12.2-lakh crore, up 9.3% YoY, as of March 31 and total business stood at ₹21.3-lakh crore, up 10.3%.

Bank of Baroda: The company reported domestic deposits at ₹11.3-lakh crore, up 7.75% YoY as of March 31. Domestic advances stood at ₹8.97 lakh crore, up 12.8% YoY; global deposits stood at ₹13.3-lakh crore, up 10.2% YoY; and global advances stood at ₹10.9- lakh crore, up 12.4% YoY.

Bank of India: The bank reported domestic deposits at ₹6.3-lakh crore, up 11% YoY; as of March 31, domestic advances stood at ₹4.93-lakh crore, up 14%; global gross advances stood at ₹5.86-lakh crore, up 13.6%; and global deposits stood at ₹7.38-lakh crore, up 10.2%.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The lender reported total deposits at ₹17,473 crore, up 27.4% YoY, as of March 31 and its gross loan portfolio stood at ₹18,299 crore, up 31%.

Rites: The company signed an MoU with IIT Madras to collaborate on green energy projects in the field of transport and mobility.

UCO Bank: The company appointed Sourav Kumar Dutta as its new chief technology officer on a contractual basis for 3 years.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: The company and Bayer signed a marketing and distribution agreement for the second brand of Vericiguat in India.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation: The company received an order worth ₹13.2 crore from the Office of the Assistant. Engineer to supply micro irrigation systems for 2,700 hectares.

South Indian Bank: The company appointed Vinod Francis as CFO with effect from April 8, 2024.

Indiamart Intermesh: The company reappointed Dinesh Chandra Agarwal as MD and CEO for 5 years, effective Jan. 8, 2025.

Landmark Cars: The company will incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary, Landmark Premium Cars.

Dodla Dairy: The company purchased land valued at ₹6.5 crore in Karnataka and subsequently closed the leased plant in the region after the lease period concluded.

United Breweries: The company received a demand order worth ₹264 crore for FY20 from the Maharashtra GST department.

Shalby: The company availed enhanced banking facilities up to ₹168.53 crore from IndusInd Bank.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank: CFO Pratik D Punjabi resigned from the position effective today.

Electronic Mart India: The company commences commercial operation at new 8,500 sq feet multi-brand store in Telangana.