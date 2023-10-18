October 18, 2023 08:24

Indian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, as intensifying conflict in the West Asia and worries of a prolonged high interest rate regime after a better-than-expected US retail sales data hurt sentiment.

India’s GIFT Nifty was down 0.07 per cent at 19,797 as of 8:09 a.m. compared to its overnight close, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open below Tuesday’s close of 19,811.50. Read more.