Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 18 October 2023.
- October 18, 2023 08:40
Mastek has announced the appointment of Senior Management Personnel Arvind Jonnalagadda as Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)
- October 18, 2023 08:30
Stock market live updates: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 19 October 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Brand Concepts Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 508
Semac Consultants Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2362
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.9
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3506.65
- October 18, 2023 08:30
Stock market live updates: Who’s Meeting Whom
- Bajaj Finance: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20.
- Lloyds Metals and Energy: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 25.
- Bosch: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 9.
- Elecon Engineering: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 23.
- Voltas: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20.
- Lakshmi Machine Works: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 27.
- UGRO Capital: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 27.
- Poonawala Fincorp: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 21.
- Transport Corporation of India: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 31.
- Havells: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20.
- Castrol India: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 30.
- Zaggle Prepaid: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20.
- Gland Pharma: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 6.
- RBL Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 21.
- Tube Investments: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 31.
- Central Bank of India: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 21.
- Sun Pharma: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 1.
- Bajaj Finance: To meet institutional investors on Oct. 20.
- Chalet Hotels: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 25
- October 18, 2023 08:24
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower on West Asia tension, US rate jitters
Indian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, as intensifying conflict in the West Asia and worries of a prolonged high interest rate regime after a better-than-expected US retail sales data hurt sentiment.
India’s GIFT Nifty was down 0.07 per cent at 19,797 as of 8:09 a.m. compared to its overnight close, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open below Tuesday’s close of 19,811.50. Read more.
- October 18, 2023 08:10
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O ban for trade: 18-Oct-2023
- BALRAMPUR CHINI
- BHEL
- DELTACORP
- GNFC
- HINDCOPPER
- IBULHSGFIN
- INDIACEM
- MANAPPURAM
- MCX
- SAIL
- October 18, 2023 07:50
Stocks in news: AKI India
AKI India Limited has entered into Joint Venture arrangement with NPS Shoes Limited Company incorporated under the appropriate laws of the United Kingdom intend to co-operate in manufacturing/dealing in and exporting Leather Shoes in India and abroad for mutual benefit by setting up a new manufacturing company.
- October 18, 2023 07:50
Stocks in news: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders gets new order
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has signed a contract with the acquisition wing of the Ministry of Defence for the construction and delivery of one training ship for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) at a cost of Rs 310 crore
- October 18, 2023 07:49
Stocks in news: Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd., a BSE-listed international logistics company, has signed an alliance partnership agreement with ICICI Bank to facilitate integrated banking and end-to-end logistics for exporters and importers. NPS Shoes will hold 75 per cent and AKI India Limited – 25 per cent.
- October 18, 2023 07:49
Stocks in focus: Torrent Power, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Gujarat Lease Financing
SEBI has exempted four family trusts linked to promoters from making open offers to the shareholders of three companies - Torrent Power, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Gujarat Lease Financing - following their proposed indirect share acquisition in these firms. The orders came after four Mehta Family Trusts filed applications with the regulator in July 2023, and sought exemption from certain provisions of takeover regulations. In order to facilitate succession planning, Sudhir Uttamlal Mehta and Samir Uttamlal Mehta created four trusts to streamline the family’s shareholding in Torrent Investments Private Limited (TIPL).
- October 18, 2023 07:47
Stock market live updates: Thermax Ltd has appointed Shyamak R Tata as an additional, non-executive–independent director of the company for a period of five years effective October 17, 2023.
- October 18, 2023 07:47
Stock market live updates: Hindustan Zinc upgrades its software
Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group firm, has migrated from its current software to a more upgraded version. The move will result in more agility and mobility of the business processes, the company said in a statement.
- October 18, 2023 07:46
Stock market live updates: RBI penalises ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has penalised ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra after it found serious violations of its various directions.
ICICI Bank has been slapped with a ₹12.19 crore monetary penalty for sanctioning/committing loans to companies in which two of its directors were also directors, marketing and engaging in the sale of non-financial products, and failing to report frauds to RBI within the prescribed timelines, per a central bank statement. Read more.
- October 18, 2023 07:45
Stock market live updates: Govt to sell up to 7% stake in HUDCO
The government will sell up to 7 per cent stake in Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) through open offer for sale mechanism. The floor price is fixed as ₹79 a share. The OFS for over 14.01 crore shares or 7 per cent stake will open for institutional investors on Wednesday. Retail investors can place bids for Hudco shares on Thursday. Read more.
- October 18, 2023 07:42
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity: 17 October 2023 (In Cr)
Turnover : (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 67587.03 + 4934.78 Total : 72521.81
F&O Volume: 366864.24 + 79913.65 Total : 446777.89
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +263.68
(8517.96 - 8254.28)
DII: NET BUY: +112.55
(6492.43 - 6379.88)
- October 18, 2023 07:42
Stock market live updates: India to double infrastructure spending in next seven fiscals through 2030: Crisil
- India plans to double infrastructure spending to Rs 143 lakh crore over the next seven fiscal years (until 2030).
- In the previous seven years (2017-2023), India spent Rs 67 lakh crore on infrastructure.
- October 18, 2023 07:42
Stocks in focus: ONGC, OIL India
The Finance Ministry has lowered the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED), better known as windfall gain levy on domestically produced crude, to ₹9,050 a tonne from ₹12,100. The change will take effect on October 18.
This decision has been taken as crude prices saw some moderation earlier. The reduction will likely impact oil exploration companies such as ONGC and Oil India. Read more.
- October 18, 2023 07:41
Stock market live updates: Here are the views of VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, on reports of govt’s plan to shut down MMTC, STCI and PRC
The canalising agencies like MMTC, STCI and PRC served a purpose during the era of shortages, high tariffs and import restrictions. They have outlived their utility and need to be shut down.
- October 18, 2023 07:40
Stocks in focus: IRCTC and Zomato
IRCTC has tied up with ZOMATO for supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC e-atering portal as a proof of concept in the first phase at five railway stations--New Delhi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Lucknow and Varanasi.
- October 18, 2023 07:38
Market live updates: SIDs for 5 NFOs have been filed with SEBI Mutual Funds
- Edelweiss Technology Fund
- Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty 50 Index Fund
- Quant commodities fund
- Quant consumption fund
- Quant PSU fund
- October 18, 2023 07:32
Stock market live updates: Stocks that will be in focus today
Hudco, Bajaj Auto, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, ICICI Lombard, UTI Asset, Persistent Systems, Hindustan Zinc, Thermax, IDFC, IDFC First Bank, Torrent group, Titagarh Rail, Graphite, AKI India. Click here to know more details related to stocks in focus.
- October 18, 2023 07:28
Stock market live updates: Dabur gets GST notice for Rs 320.60 crore
Dabur has received a GST demand notice of Rs. 320.60 crore. The company added that it will challenge this by making submissions to the relevant authorities, in a BSE filing. The company said it has received this notice from Directorate General of Good and Services Tax Intelligence, Gurugram Zonal Unit
- October 18, 2023 07:28
Stocks in focus: HAPPIEST MINDS
HAPPIEST MINDS Q2:
CONS. NET PROFIT UP 0.2 % AT 58 CR (QOQ) , DOWN 1.6 % (YOY)
REVENUE UP 4 % AT 406 CR (QOQ) , UP 14.5 % (YOY)
EBIT DOWN 15 % AT 68.3 CR (QOQ) , DOWN 9 % (YOY)
MARGINS AT 16.8 % V 19.25 % (QOQ) , 22.7 % (YOY)
DIVIDEND: Rs 2.5; RECORD DATE: 30 OCT
Board approved the establishment of its latest Business Unit, Generative AI Business Services (GBS) which will offer full-scale Generative AI offerings across multiple domains.
Also approved the formation of the Product and Digital Engineering Services (PDES) Business Unit by combining the Product Engineering Services (PES) and Digital Business Services (DBS) Business Units.
- October 18, 2023 07:24
Stock market live updates: IRM Energy IPO opens today
The ₹545-crore IPO of IRM Energy Limited, a city gas distribution (CGD) company, opens for public subscription today (October 18) and ends on Friday (October 20). The company, which is in the business of laying, building, operating and expanding the city or local natural gas distribution network, has fixed the price band at ₹480 to ₹505 a share for its initial public offer.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 29 shares and in multiples of 29 Shares thereafter.
The public Issue of face value of ₹10 a share is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares up to 1.08 crore shares. The offer also includes a reservation for eligible employees, who can enjoy a discount of ₹48 a share. Read more.
- October 18, 2023 07:22
Stocks in news: Lemon Tree Hotels
Lemon Tree Hotels signed pact for – ‘Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels’ in Vadodara. The property will be franchised by Lemon Tree Hotels. It is expected to open in FY26.
- October 18, 2023 07:21
Stock market live updates: Tiger Logistics ties up with ICICI Bank
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd., a BSE-listed international logistics company, has signed an alliance partnership agreement with ICICI Bank to facilitate integrated banking and end-to-end logistics for exporters and importers. NPS Shoes will hold 75 per cent and AKI India Limited – 25 per cent.
- October 18, 2023 07:21
Stock market live updates: IDFC-IDFC First Bank gets CCI nod
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved the merger of IDFC Ltd with IDFC FIRST Bank. IDFC FIRST Bank is in the business of providing banking services, while its parent IDFC Ltd (IDFCL) is an RBI-registered non-banking financial company. The deal is subject to conditions, including the merger of IDFC Financial Holding into IDFC Ltd in the first step and subsequently, the amalgamation of IDFCL with IDFC FIRST Bank. Read more.
- October 18, 2023 07:20
Stock market live updates: Graphite India sees IT attack in Germany unit
Graphite India has informed the exchanges that an information security incident has occurred at the Company’s German operations and the impacted IT assets have been isolated. The company is investigating the matter and appropriate containment and remediation actions are being taken in a controlled manner to address the incident.
- October 18, 2023 07:20
Stock market live updates: Offer For Sale: HUDCO
- Name of Seller: Government of India (Promoter)
- Non Retail Investors: 18th October 2023
- Retail Investors: 19th October 2023
- Floor Price: Rs 79/Share (12.1% Discount versus today’s close Rs 89.95)
- Base Offer Size: 7.006 Crore shares (3.50% of Equity)
- Oversubscription Option: 7.006 Crore shares (3.50% of Equity)
- Total offer size with Oversubscription: 14.1 shares (Rs 1113.9 cr at Floor price)
- October 18, 2023 07:19
Stock market live updates: Cello World, ESAF SFB, ASK Automotive get SEBI nod for IPO
Cello World, ESAF Small Finance Bank, and ASK Automotive have received capital market regulator SEBI’s go-ahead to mobilise funds through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).
The three companies, which filed their respective preliminary IPO papers with Sebi during June and August, obtained the regulator’s observation letters on October 9, an update with the markets watchdog showed on Tuesday.
- October 18, 2023 07:18
Stock market live updates: Today’s results
5paisa Capital, Astral, Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, Heritage Foods, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IndusInd Bank, IIFL Finance, LTIMindtree, Oracle Fin Serv Software Limited, Persistent Systems, Polycab India, RPG Life Sciences, Shoppers Stop, Tips Industries, Titagarh Rail Systems, UTI Asset Management Company, Wipro and Welspun Investments
- October 18, 2023 07:18
Stock market live updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 18.10.2023
- Procter & Gamble Company (Pre market) (Sector- Consumer Staples)
- ASML Holding N.V. (Pre market) (Sector-Technology)
- Abbott Laboratories (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
- Morgan Stanley (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
- Elevance Health, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Healthcare)
- U.S. Bancorp (Pre market) (Sector-Financial)
- The Travelers Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Insurance)
- Nasdaq, Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
- State Street Corporation (Pre market) (Sector-Financial)
- M&T Bank Corporation (Pre market) (Sector-Financial)
- Northern Trust Corporation (Pre market) (Sector-Financial)
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Financial)
- Tesla, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Automobile)
- SAP SE (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
- Netflix, Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
- Lam Research Corporation (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
- Crown Castle Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Real Estate)
- Kinder Morgan, Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Energy)
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (Post market) (Sector-Hotels)
- PPG Industries, Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Chemicals)
- Discover Financial Services (Post market) (Sector-Financial)
- Equifax, Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Metals)
- October 18, 2023 07:17
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar - October 18, 2023
07:30 CHINA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 4.3% versus Previous: 4.5%)
07:30 CHINA GDP y/y (Expected: 4.5% versus Previous: 6.3%)
11:30 U.K. CPI y/y (Expected: 6.5% versus Previous: 6.7%)
18:00 U.S. Building Permits (Expected: 1.45M versus Previous: 1.54M)
- October 18, 2023 07:16
Stock market live updates: ED freezes properties worth Rs 125.21 crore of Bharat Road Networks’ subsidiary
Bharat Road Networks informed the exchanges that the Officers of the Directorate of Enforcement conducted search under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) at the office premises of Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited (GIPL), one of the subsidiaries of the company and at the premises of the Company, since it is a major shareholder in GIPL.
Further, the ED has passed an Order against GIPL to freeze the movable properties (including bank balance and fixed deposits) to the tune of approx. Rs. 125.21 crore.
- October 18, 2023 07:14
Stock in focus: Biocon’s Malaysia arm gets USFDA notice
Biocon Sdn Bhd, a step-down subsidiary of Biocon Biologics Limited has received a communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pursuant to its July 2023 cGMP inspection at its insulins manufacturing facility at Johor, Malaysia.
The FDA has determined the inspection classification as “OAI” (Official Action Indicated). The OAI status may cause delay and/or withholding of pending product approvals or supplements from the facility.
“We submitted a comprehensive Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) plan to the FDA in response to observations from the July inspection and believe we are on track to complete all actions as committed. The company will continue to engage with the Agency to understand any outstanding concerns and work closely to address them expeditiously,” the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.
- October 18, 2023 07:10
Global markets live updates: Asian stocks muted as US equities struggle and bonds slump
Asian stocks were muted after US equities struggled and bonds slumped following data reinforcing the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Oil climbed as the Israel-Hamas conflict intensified. Benchmark indexes were little changed in Australia and Japan, while South Korean shares edged lower. US futures fell after the S&P 500 erased gains Tuesday, with Nvidia Corp. leading a slump in technology stocks as the US restricts the sale of chips the company designed for the Chinese market.
- October 18, 2023 07:06
Stock to buy today: Blue Star (₹910.45)
The outlook is bullish for Blue Star. The 2.4 per cent rise on Tuesday indicates that a new leg of upmove has begun. Prior to this rise, the stock was in a corrective fall for more than three weeks.
The 21-Day Moving Average (MA) halted that fall by providing support. The bounce from this moving average support strengthens the bullish case to see more rise. Supports are at ₹890 and ₹878 – the 21-Day MA. Read more.
- October 18, 2023 07:05
Day trading guide for October 18, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
