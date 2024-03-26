Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 26 March 2024
ALL UPDATES
- March 26, 2024 06:44
Commodities Market Live Today: Natural gas futures trading around a key level
Natural gas futures (April contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has largely been flat over the past few sessions. But it has been hovering around support. That said, the broader trend is bearish. So, now there is a tug of war between the bulls and the bears.
- March 26, 2024 06:42
Stock Market Live Today: Fall in mid-, small-caps may spur rejig in MF flows
Small- and mid-cap schemes are likely to see lower inflows in March after the recent correction in the space and the regulatory diktat to conduct stress tests on such schemes, said industry officials.
About two-fifths of equity flows in the past two years have gone to such schemes, said experts. Inflows into small cap funds in the first 10 months of this fiscal stood at ₹37,360 crore, 69 per cent higher than the amount collected in FY23. Flows in mid-cap schemes this fiscal have also surpassed the ₹20,205 crore garnered the previous year.
- March 26, 2024 06:41
Stock Market Live Today: FY24 block deals bear ₹1.7 lakh crore, close to FY23 highs
It is raining block deals and FY24 is set to end with a sizeable total of ₹1.7 lakh crore ($20 billion) worth of transactions, but a few thousand crores short of the heights reached in FY23. Till the end of last week deals worth over ₹1.6 lakh crore had been transacted, compared to ₹1.9 lakh crore transacted in FY23, according to data provided to businessline by Prime Database and data on the exchanges.
- March 26, 2024 06:39
Stock Market Live Today: FPIs net debt investments soar to 7-year high, touches ₹ 1.2-lakh crore so far this fiscal
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) net investments in the debt market have hit a seven-year high so far this fiscal (till March 22) to touch ₹1.20 lakh crore. This was higher than the earlier record net inflows of ₹1.19 lakh crore seen in fiscal 2017-18, the latest data with depositories showed.
In the ongoing March month, FPIs have pumped in a net investment of ₹13,223 crore in the debt market. They had invested ₹22,419 crore in February and ₹19,836 crore in January 2024 in the debt market. So far this calendar year, FPIs have invested ₹55,479 crore in the debt market.
- March 26, 2024 06:38
Stock Market Live Today: FPIs infuse over ₹38,000 cr in equities in March so far amid strong domestic economic outlook
FPIs have shown a significant resurgence in their investment activity within the Indian equity markets this month, injecting over ₹38,000 crore, mainly driven by favourable shifts in the global economic scenario and strong domestic macroeconomic outlook.
The investment came following a modest investment of ₹1,539 crore in February and a massive outflow of ₹25,743 crore in January, data with the depositories snowed.
With this, foreign portfolio investors’ (FPIs) investment has turned positive to the tune of ₹13,893 crore in equities so far in 2024 and ₹55,480 crore in the debt market.
- March 26, 2024 06:37
Stock Market Live Today: Global cues, FII activity to guide stock markets in holiday-shortened week: Analysts
Stock markets would be driven by global trends and foreign investors’ trading activity in the holiday-shortened week, analysts said adding that key equity indices may face volatile trends amid the monthly derivatives expiry on Thursday.
This week markets will have just three trading sessions. Equity markets will remain closed on Monday for Holi and on Friday for Good Friday.
“This week will be shorter due to market closure on both Monday for Holi and Friday for Good Friday. As a result, trading volumes may be lower with limited market cues. However, volatility remains a possibility as we approach the March F&O expiry and the financial year-end,” Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.