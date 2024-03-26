March 26, 2024 06:42

Small- and mid-cap schemes are likely to see lower inflows in March after the recent correction in the space and the regulatory diktat to conduct stress tests on such schemes, said industry officials.

About two-fifths of equity flows in the past two years have gone to such schemes, said experts. Inflows into small cap funds in the first 10 months of this fiscal stood at ₹37,360 crore, 69 per cent higher than the amount collected in FY23. Flows in mid-cap schemes this fiscal have also surpassed the ₹20,205 crore garnered the previous year.