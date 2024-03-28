March 28, 2024 06:59

Shree Cement has been consistent in capacity expansion (mostly through organic routes), with a capacity CAGR of about 12 per cent over FY14-24. The company plans to increase its grinding capacity organically at a similar CAGR over FY24-27E to reach 65mtpa/75mtpa by FY26E/FY27. However, most of these expansions will focus on its existing markets and a large part of Central and West regions will remain untapped till FY27.