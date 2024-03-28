Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 28 March 2024.
- March 28, 2024 07:21
Stock Market Live Today: Adani Ports-Gopalpur Port acquisition: A step closer in achieving East-West parity
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest ports and logistics company, will purchase a 95% stake in Gopalpur Port Limited (GPL), which includes a 56% stake in Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group and 39% in Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL). The equity consideration for the 95% stake is ₹1,349 crore, with an enterprise value of ₹3,080 crore in an all-cash deal. The transaction is expected to be completed by Q1 FY25.
- March 28, 2024 07:04
Stock Market Live Today: Calendar for Issuance of Government of India Dated Securities
(April 01, 2024 to September 30, 2024)
1-April 05, 2024 - ₹38,000
(i) 3 year security-₹ 6,000 crore
(ii) 10 year security-₹ 20,000 crore
(iii) 40 year security-₹ 12,000 crore
2-April 12, 2024- ₹30,000
(i) 7 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
(ii) 15 year security-₹ 10,000 crore
(iii) 30 year security-₹ 9,000 crore
3-April 19, 2024 -₹24,000
(i) 5 year security-₹ 12,000 crore
(ii) 40 year security-₹ 12,000 crore
4-April 26, 2024-₹32,000
(i) 10 year security-₹ 20,000 crore
(ii) 50 year security-₹ 12,000 crore
5-May 03, 2024 -₹28,000
(i) 3 year security-₹ 6,000 crore
(ii) 15 year security-₹ 10,000 crore
(iii) 40 year security-₹ 12,000 crore
6-May 10, 2024-₹20,000
(i) 7 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
(ii) 30 year security-₹ 9,000 crore
7-May 17, 2024-₹31,000
(i) 10 year security-₹ 20,000 crore
(ii) 40 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
8-May 24, 2024-₹29,000
(i) 3 year security-₹ 6,000 crore
(ii) 15 year security-₹ 12,000 crore
(iii) 50 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
9-May 31, 2024-₹29,000
(i) 5 year security-₹ 12,000 crore
(ii) 10 year SGrB-₹ 6,000 crore
(iii) 40 year security- ₹11,000 crore
10-June 07, 2024-₹29,000
(i) 10 year security-₹ 20,000 crore
(ii) 30 year security-₹ 9,000 crore
11-June 14, 2024-₹34,000
(i) 7 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
(ii) 15 year security- ₹12,000 crore
(iiI) 40 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
12-June 21, 2024-₹23,000
(i) 5 year security-₹ 12,000 crore
(ii) 50 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
13-June 28, 2024-₹31,000
(i) 10 year security-₹ 20,000 crore
(ii) 40 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
14-July 05, 2024-₹28,000
(i) 3 year security-₹ 6,000 crore
(ii) 15 year security-₹ 12,000 crore
(iii) 30 year security-₹ 10,000 crore
15-July 12, 2024-₹22,000
(i) 7 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
(ii) 40 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
16-July 19, 2024-₹31,000
(i) 10 year security-₹ 20,000 crore
(ii) 50 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
17-July 26, 2024-₹35,000
(i) 5 year security-₹ 12,000 crore
(ii) 15 year security- ₹ 12,000 crore
(iiI) 40 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
18-August 02, 2024 -₹22,000
(i) 3 year security-₹ 6,000 crore
(ii) 10 year SGrB-₹ 6,000 crore
(iii) 30 year security-₹ 10,000 crore
19-August 09, 2024- ₹31,000
(i) 10 year security-₹ 20,000 crore
(ii) 40 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
20-August 16, 2024- ₹34,000
(i) 7 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
(ii) 15 year security-₹ 12,000 crore
(iii) 50 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
21-August 23, 2024- ₹23,000
(i) 5 year security-₹ 12,000 crore
(ii) 40 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
26-August 30, 2024- ₹30,000
(i) 10 year security-₹ 20,000 crore
(ii) 30 year security-₹ 10,000 crore
23-September 06, 2024- ₹29,000
(i) 3 year security-₹ 6,000 crore
(ii) 15 year security-₹ 12,000 crore
(iii) 40 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
24-September 13, 2024- ₹22,000
(i) 7 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
(ii) 50 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
25-September 20, 2024- ₹31,000
(i) 10 year security-₹ 20,000 crore
(ii) 40 year security-₹ 11,000 crore
26-September 27, 2024- ₹34,000
(i) 5 year security-₹ 12,000 crore
(ii) 15 year security-₹ 12,000 crore
(iii) 30 year security-₹ 10,000 crore
Total-7,50,000 CR
- March 28, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live Today: Optional T+0 settlement to kick off with 25 large-cap stocks
BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will roll out same-day settlement of securities for the cash equity market starting Thursday. The bourses have put out a list of 25 common scrips that will be settled on the same day on an optional basis. These are all large-cap names and include Ambuja Cements, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Cipla, Divi’s Laboratories, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, LIC Housing Finance, LTIMindtree, MRF, Nestle India, SBI, and Vedanta.
- March 28, 2024 06:59
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Shree Cement (Neutral)
Shree Cement has been consistent in capacity expansion (mostly through organic routes), with a capacity CAGR of about 12 per cent over FY14-24. The company plans to increase its grinding capacity organically at a similar CAGR over FY24-27E to reach 65mtpa/75mtpa by FY26E/FY27. However, most of these expansions will focus on its existing markets and a large part of Central and West regions will remain untapped till FY27.
- March 28, 2024 06:58
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: InterGlobe Aviation (Accumulate)
We attended the InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) analyst meet wherein management highlighted plans to add more than one aircraft per week, increase capacity by early double digits, expand the network by launching 10 new destinations and add 5,500-6,000 employees in FY25E.
- March 28, 2024 06:56
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 28th March 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: Max Financial stock has broken out of a sideways range, and the price is likely to go up from here. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
- March 28, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 28.03.2024
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
- March 28, 2024 06:53
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 28.03.2024
12:30 U.K. Final GDP q/q (Expected: -0.3% versus Previous: -0.3%)
18:00 U.S. Final GDP q/q (Expected: 3.2% versus Previous: 3.2%)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 212k versus Previous: 210K)
19:30 U.S. Pending Home Sales m/m (Expected: 1.4% versus Previous: -4.9%)
19:30 U.S. Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 76.5 versus Previous: 76.5)
- March 28, 2024 06:49
Stock Market Live Today:Trading guide for March 28, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI

