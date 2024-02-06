Share Market Live Updates: Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 7 February 2023
- February 07, 2024 09:03
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: TPG, Morgan Stanley-backed Jana SFB offer opens today for public
The Bengaluru-headquartered Jana Small Finance Bank’s public issue is set to open today at a price band of ₹393-414. The IPO will close on Friday (February 7). The lot size is 36 shares.
The ₹570-crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹462 crore and an offer for sale of ₹108 crore as offer for sale. Jana Holdings, the promoter holding 32 per cent of the bank, will reduce its stake to around 25 per cent post-issue.
- February 07, 2024 09:02
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Capital Small Finance Bank issue opens today
The ₹523-crore initial public offering of Capital Small Finance Bank opens today for public subscription with a price band of ₹445-468. The issue will close on February 9 (Friday) and the minimum lot size is 32 shares.
The IPO consists of ₹450 crore of a fresh issue and ₹73 crore of an Offer For Sale, through which promoters and external investors will dilute 5 per cent of their pre-issue holdings. Those selling shares in the OFS include Oman India Joint Investment Fund II, American Capital, and Amicus Capital Private Equity.
- February 07, 2024 08:56
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MS on Bharti Airtel
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 1,190
Growth Priced In
Strong Execution Is Reflected In Strong 4G & Postpaid Net Adds
Strong YoY Growth In India EBITDA Without Much Support From Increase In Tariffs
Stock Has Run Up, +27% In 6 Months Vs 9% For Sensex & Positives Are Priced In
- February 07, 2024 08:56
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HSBC on Indian Hotels
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 575
Highest-ever Q3 EBITDA was driven by better-than-expected trading; b/s strongest among peers
Strong outlook driven by favourable demand-supply, market share gain, improving cost efficiencies, &continued growth
- February 07, 2024 08:56
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HSBC on Finolex
Downgarde to hold, TP Rs 225
Weak demand from Chinese real estate driving PVC segment lower; expect improvement only towards end of 2024
Pipe demand and margins in agribusiness remain lacklustre
Downgrade due to lack of catalysts which could improve earnings
- February 07, 2024 08:56
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HSBC on Ashok Leyland
Buy, TP Rs 230
Strong 3QFY24 op margin in seasonally weak quarter reflects structural improvement in cost efficiencies
CV industry trends should be stable in the long term, and we estimate a FY24-FY27e CAGR of 6%
- February 07, 2024 08:55
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Navin Fluorine Review
Jefferies
Hold, TP cut to Rs 2950 from Rs 3425
Weak; Near-term Pain to Persist
Rev/Ebitda came in 12%/47% below as co continued to face product deferrals, execution challenges& -ve op lev.
Mgmt guidance turned more cautious
Cut FY24/25/26E Ebitda 22%/28%/23%
- February 07, 2024 08:55
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on Nykaa
Buy, TP Rs 210
3Q EBITDA missed forecasts as weak demand weighed across line items.
Ad income lower as BPC brands prioritised discounts over marketing spends while discounts rose on own label, impacting GM.
BPC contribution margin compressed to 7 qtr low
HSBC on Nykaa
Buy, TP Rs 240
Rev growth of 22% (led by BPC GMV growth of 25% and Fashion at 40%) was strong amid weak demand environment
EBITDA margin a tad lower than expected
Think Nykaa with its scale is formidable in BPC and fashion is on superior track now
- February 07, 2024 08:54
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Godrej Prop Review
Jefferies
Buy, TP Rs 2700
Back to back record pre-sales qtr & a strong launch pipeline for 4Q, puts Godrej Prop in range for another 50%+ sales growth this year
Management expects PAT margins to jump to 15-18% range vs 10% previously
CLSA
Sell, TP Rs 2110
Cash flow continues to lag; spending on land continues to raise debt
3QFY24: record presales but cash flow lags
Raises FY25 presale guidance & it expects 20% growth in mid-term
Raise presale est. 15%-17% over FY24-26
- February 07, 2024 08:54
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Macquarie on Delhivery
Outperform Call, Target Raised To Rs 560
Co Is A Cost Leader In A Complex, Tech-intensive Biz Exposed To India’s Large e-Comm Growth Runway
Forecast A 20% 10-year Core Revenue CAGR With Strong Scale Benefits
Expect Net Profit Breakeven In FY25
- February 07, 2024 08:53
Stock Market Live Today: Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited_Right Issue_Starts Today
Issue Open - 07-February-24 (Today)
Issue Close - 13-February-24
Right issue Size: Rs. 3,693.40 Crs (24.62 Crs Shares)
Stock Price – 186.10 /-
Right issue Price: Rs. 150 /-
Payment Terms: Rs.150 /- (On application Rs. 50 and Balance will be called within 12 months from the date of allotment)
Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 Rights Equity Shares for every 2 (Effectively 0.50 for every 1 share held).
Last Trade date (Cum Right): 31 January 2024
Ex-Right Trading date: 01 February 2024
Record Date: 01 February 2024
Right Entitlement (RE) Trading Period:- 07 February 2024 to 08 February 2024
Last day of Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: 08 February 2024
Date of Allotment (on or about): 22 February 2024
Date of listing (on or about): 28 February 2024
- February 07, 2024 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 08 February 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.26
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2268.4
Gillette India Ltd.
Special Dividend Per Share Rs. 40
Dividend Per Share Rs.45
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6797.95
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.9
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1166.25
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 69.99
ITC Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.6.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 431.4
Shree Cement Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.50
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 27586.1
Tinna Rubber And Infrastructure Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 697.45
Vaibhav Global Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 488.8
- February 07, 2024 08:44
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks To Watch
UPL: Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the company’s senior unsecured rating to ‘Ba1’ from ‘Baa3’ on deterioration in the agrochemical industry fundamentals.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The company appointed Narayan Saraf as chief financial officer effective Feb. 23.
Biocon: The company received USFDA tentative approval for Dasatinib tablets, which are used in the treatment of the Philadelphia chromosome.
Lupin: The company received USFDA approval from ANDA for bromfenac ophthalmic solution, which is a generic of bromsite.
Power Finance Corp: The company incorporated Bhadla-III and Bikaner-III
transmission as a wholly owned subsidiary for the development of transmission system strengthening for interconnections of the Bhadla III and Bikaner-II complexes.
Yasho Industries: The company begins a trial run at the Bharuch unit for manufacturing industrial chemicals.
Karnataka Bank: The company received an RBI nod for exercising the call option on bonds.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company received an Irdai nod for a Rs 1,612 crore capital infusion by Axis Bank, subject to CCI approval.
Mahindra Life: The company received a Rs 2.3 crore penalty for non-adherence to forest norms.
- February 07, 2024 08:42
Stock Market Live Today: F&O BAN
1 ASHOKLEY
2 HINDCOPPER
3 INDIACEM
4 INDUSTOWER
5 NATIONALUM
6 UPL
7 ZEEL
- February 07, 2024 08:41
Stock Market Live Today: Insider Trades
Steel Strips Wheels: Promoter Sunena Garg sold 14.63 lakh shares on Feb.
5.
Paisalo Digital: Promoter group Equilibrated Venture Cflow bought 18.06
lakh shares on Feb. 6.
- February 07, 2024 08:41
Stock Market Live Today: Bulk Deals
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: India Advantage Fund sold 10.7
lakh shares (1.33%), while SBI Life Insurance bought 11.49 lakh shares
(1.43%) at Rs 2085 apiece.
Global Surfaces: Vikasa India EIF I Fund - Incube Global Opportunities
sold 2.2 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 300.21 apiece.
HFCL: MN Ventures sold 75 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 98.01 apiece.
Tourism Finance Corp: Shruti Mohta sold 10.66 lakh shares (1.18%) at Rs
220.39 apiece.
- February 07, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings in focus today
Aarti Pharmalabs, AIA Engineering, Apollo Tyres, Ashoka Buildcon, Aditya Vision, Borosil Renewables, Cummins India, Dreamfolks Services, Electronics Mart India, EPL, FDC, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Fortis Healthcare, First Source Solution, General Insurance Corporation of India, Guajarat Industries Power, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, HBL Power Systems, Hemisphere Properties India, HMT, India Pesticides, Jamna Auto Industries, JK Paper, Kalpataru Projects International, Lupin, Manappuram Finance, Navneet Education, Nestle India, Nocil, PDS, Piccadily Agro Industries, Power Grid Corporation of India, Protean eGov Technologies, Religare Enterprises, Safari Industries (India), Sanghvi Movers, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Shalby, Sobha, Solar Industries India, Star Cement, Tata Consumer Products, Trent, UNO Minda, and Varroc Engineering.
- February 07, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Vakrangee Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.03% at Rs 51.56 crore vs Rs 51.54 crore.
EBIT up 17.34% at Rs 2.3 crore vs Rs 1.96 crore.
Margin up 65 bps at 4.46% vs 3.8%.
Net profit up 853.84% at Rs 1.24 crore vs Rs 0.13 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Timken India Q3 Earnings (FY24)
Revenue up 0.45% at Rs 612.21 crore vs Rs 609.44 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 642.5 crore).
Ebitda down 1.18% at Rs 102.48 crore vs Rs 103.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 122.93 crore
Margin down 27 bps at 16.73% vs 17.01% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.10%).
Net profit down 4.29% at Rs 67.53 crore vs Rs 70.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 94.03 crore).
- February 07, 2024 08:39
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Lemon Tree Hotels Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.6% at Rs 288.69 crore vs Rs 233.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 282.23 crore).
Ebitda up 10.49% at Rs 139.74 crore vs Rs 126.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 139.24 crore). Margin down 574 bps at 48.4% vs 54.15% (Bloomberg estimate: 49.30%).
Net profit down 9.87% at Rs 43.79 crore vs Rs 48.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 45.13 crore).
- February 07, 2024 08:39
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Tata Teleservices Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.21% at Rs 296.03 crore vs Rs 286.8 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 274.43 crore vs loss of Rs 277.72 crore.
Net loss at Rs 307.72 crore vs loss of Rs 309.81 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:39
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Radico Khaitan Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.1% at Rs 1,160.92 crore vs Rs 792.16 crore.
Ebitda up 47.45% at Rs 142.81 crore vs Rs 96.85 crore.
Margin at 12.3% vs 12.22%.
Net profit up 22.73% at Rs 75.15 crore vs Rs 61.23 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: IOL Chemicals and Pharma Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.6% at Rs 520.39 crore vs Rs 523.48 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 635.5 crore).
Ebitda up 3.91% at Rs 44.35 crore vs Rs 42.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 85.8 crore).
Margin at 8.52% vs 8.15% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.5%).
Net profit down 2.94% at Rs 23.08 crore vs Rs 23.78 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56 crore).
- February 07, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Hawkins Cookers Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.46% at Rs 272.4 crore vs Rs 255.87 crore.
Ebitda up 6.62% at Rs 26.87 crore vs Rs 25.2 crore.
Margin at 9.86% vs 9.84%.
Net profit up 8.95% at Rs 19.71 crore vs Rs 18.09 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 42.29% at Rs 2,007.75 crore vs Rs 3,478.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,363.2 crore).
Ebitda down 68.9% at Rs 107.61 crore vs Rs 345.76 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 219.80 crore).
Margin at 5.35% vs 9.93% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.3%).
Net profit down 71.21% at Rs 117.99 crore vs Rs 409.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 141.7 crore).
- February 07, 2024 08:37
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Dollar Industries Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.54% at Rs 329.69 crore vs Rs 285.34 crore.
Ebitda up 65.89% at Rs 32.2 crore vs Rs 19.41 crore.
Margin up 296 bps at 9.76% vs 6.8%.
Net profit up 102.74% at Rs 17.72 crore vs Rs 8.74 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:37
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Nazara Technologies Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 7.79% at Rs 320.4 crore vs Rs 297.24 crore.
EBIT up 82.15% at Rs 21.13 crore vs Rs 11.6 crore.
Margin up 269 bps at 6.59% vs 3.9%.
Net profit up 22.08% at Rs 29.52 crore vs Rs 24.18 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:37
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: EIH Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.4% at Rs 741.26 crore vs Rs 586.41 crore.
Ebitda up 55.2% at Rs 324.39 crore vs Rs 209.01 crore.
Margin up 811 bps at 43.76% vs 35.64%.
Net profit up 52.19% at Rs 229.94 crore vs Rs 151.08 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Endurance Technology Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.23% at Rs 2,561.1 crore vs Rs 2,095.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,625.48 crore).
Ebitda up 24.85% at Rs 298.99 crore vs Rs 239.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 336.69 crore).
Margin up 24 bps at 11.67% vs 11.42% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.8%).
Net profit up 40.7% at Rs 152.28 crore vs Rs 108.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 165.69 crore).
- February 07, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: EID Parry Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 21.63% at Rs 7,770.14 crore vs Rs 9,913.9 crore.
Ebitda down 53.83% at Rs 420.98 crore vs Rs 911.67 crore.
Margin down 377 bps at 5.41% vs 9.19%.
Net profit down 55.04% at Rs 216.52 crore vs Rs 481.6 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Cigniti Technologies Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue at Rs 468.02 crore vs Rs 451.83 crore, up 3.58%.
EBIT at Rs 56.73 crore vs Rs 57.24 crore, down 0.9%.
Margin at 12.12% vs 12.66%, down 54 bps.
Net profit at Rs 48.04 crore vs Rs 45.86 crore, up 4.75%.
- February 07, 2024 08:35
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Redington Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.44% at Rs 23,504.97 crore vs Rs 21,674.31 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 24,979.65 crore).
Ebitda down 11.03% at Rs 517.3 crore vs Rs 581.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 548.78 crore).
Margin down 48 bps at 2.2% vs 2.68% (Bloomberg estimate: 2.20%).
Net profit down 11.42% at Rs 347.88 crore vs Rs 392.75 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 323.8 crore).
- February 07, 2024 08:35
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Max Financial Services Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income at Rs 12,359.19 crore vs Rs 8,898.35 crore, up 38.89%.
Net profit at Rs 171.21 crore vs Rs 269.35 crore, down 36.43%.
Max Life Insurance gets IRDAI nod to raise capital worth Rs 1,612 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:35
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Prataap Snacks Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY)
Revenue down 4.26% at Rs 408.31 crore vs Rs 426.45 crore.
Ebitda up 48.56% at Rs 34.75 crore vs Rs 23.39 crore.
Margin up 302 bps at 8.51% vs 5.48%.
Net profit up 105.52% at Rs 10.79 crore vs Rs 5.25 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Blue Jet Healtcare Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY)
Revenue down 1.31% at Rs 166.76 crore vs Rs 168.96 crore.
Ebitda up 5.48% at Rs 54.59 crore vs Rs 51.75 crore.
Margin up 210 bps at 32.73% vs 30.62%.
Net profit down 14.44% at Rs 32.11 crore vs Rs 37.53 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Anant Raj Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 47.59% at Rs 392.27 crore vs Rs 265.78 crore.
Ebitda up 70.67% at Rs 90.08 crore vs Rs 52.78 crore.
Margin up 310 bps at 22.96% vs 19.85%.
Net profit up 58.17% at Rs 71.43 crore vs Rs 45.16 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:18
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: AGI Greenpac Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.68% at Rs 622.26 crore vs Rs 567.3 crore.
Ebitda up 37.09% at Rs 150.19 crore vs Rs 109.55 crore.
Margin up 482 bps at 24.13% vs 19.31%.
Net profit up 26.09% at Rs 67.12 crore vs Rs 53.23 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:18
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Berger Paints Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.98% at Rs 2,881.83 crore vs Rs 2,693.59 crore.
Ebitda up 37.29% at Rs 480.04 crore vs Rs 349.65 crore.
Margin up 367 bps at 16.65% vs 12.98%.
Net profit up 49.2% at Rs 300.16 crore vs Rs 201.17 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:17
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Brigade Enterprise Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 43.08% at Rs 1,173.77 crore vs Rs 820.31 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,053.15 crore).
Ebitda up 26.02% at Rs 262.04 crore vs Rs 207.92 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 295.96 crore).
Margin down 302 bps at 22.32% vs 25.34% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.10%).
Net profit up 30.71% at Rs 55.79 crore vs Rs 42.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 118.08 crore).
Approved raising Rs 1,500 crore via bonds and equity.
- February 07, 2024 08:17
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: P&G Health Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue flat at Rs 310 crore.
Ebitda down 6.6% at Rs 101.71 crore vs Rs 108.86 crore.
Margin down 230 bps at 32.8% vs 35.1%.
Net profit down 6.1% at Rs 72.1 crore vs Rs 76.8 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:17
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Zaggle Prepaid Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 8.28% at Rs 199.51 crore vs Rs 184.24 crore.
EBIT up 47.22% at Rs 18.58 crore vs Rs 12.62 crore.
Margin up 246 bps at 9.31% vs 6.84%.
Net profit up 100.52% at Rs 15.22 crore vs Rs 7.59 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:16
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: NLC India Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13.99% at Rs 3,164.4 crore vs Rs 3,679.01 crore.
Ebitda down 33.47% at Rs 904.7 crore vs Rs 1,359.71 crore.
Margin down 836 bps at 28.58% vs 36.95%.
Net profit at Rs 254.1 crore vs loss of Rs 396.4 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:16
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: JB Chemicals Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.53% at Rs 844.51 crore vs Rs 792.71 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 860.43 crore).
Ebitda up 27.66% at Rs 223.12 crore vs Rs 174.77 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 213.40 crore).
Margin up 437 bps at 26.42% vs 22.04% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.80%).
Net profit up 25.89% at Rs 133.57 crore vs Rs 106.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 133.70 crore).
Appointed Narayan Saraf as Chief Financial Officer effective Feb. 23.
Board declares interim dividend of Rs 5.5 per share.
- February 07, 2024 08:16
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Godawari Power and Ispat Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 10.54% at Rs 1,308.92 crore vs Rs 1,462.99 crore.
Ebitda up 80.36% at Rs 330.91 crore vs Rs 183.47 crore.
Margin up 1,274 bps at 25.28% vs 12.54%.
Net profit up 79.05% at Rs 229.16 crore vs Rs 127.98 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:15
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: V-Mart Retail Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.43% at Rs 889.05 crore vs Rs 776.88 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 888.94 crore).
Ebitda up 15.44% at Rs 119.69 crore vs Rs 103.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 106.04 crore).
Margin up 11 bps at 13.46% vs 13.34% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.90%).
Net profit up 41.36% at Rs 28.23 crore vs Rs 19.97 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16.46 crore).
- February 07, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 18.7% at Rs 1,789 crore vs Rs 1,507 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,790.10 crore).
Ebitda up 22.5% at Rs 98.7 crore vs Rs 80.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 115.9 crore).
Margin up 16 bps at 5.5% vs 5.53% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.5%).
Net profit at Rs 17.4 crore vs Rs 7.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 32.55 crore).
Approves further investment of up to Rs 150 crore in Nykaa Fashion via rights issue.
- February 07, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Eveready Industries Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7.7% at Rs 304.91 crore vs Rs 330.43 crore.
Ebitda up 3% at Rs 24.7 crore vs Rs 24 crore.
Margin up 84 bps at 8.09% vs 7.25%.
Net profit up 54.6% at Rs 8.41 crore vs Rs 5.44 crore.
- February 07, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Navin Fluorine Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 10.96% at Rs 501.82 crore vs Rs 563.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 522.42 crore).
Ebitda down 51.37% at Rs 75.67 crore vs Rs 155.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 121.98 crore).
Margin down 1,252 bps at 15.07% vs 27.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.30%).
Net profit down 26.78% at Rs 78.02 crore vs Rs 106.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 63.88 crore).
- February 07, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Britannia Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.4% to Rs 4,256.3 crore vs Rs 4196.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,296.2 crore)
Ebitda up 0.4% to Rs 821.09 crore vs Rs 817.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 813.1 crore).
Margin at 19.3% vs 19.5% (Bloomberg estimate 18.9%).
Net profit down 40.4% to Rs 555.6 crore vs Rs 932.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 552.8 crore).
- February 07, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating on IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd at ‘BB+’. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the rating on India Toll Roads’ US dollar senior secured notes at ‘BB’. The Outlook is Stable.
RATING RATIONALE
The affirmation reflects Fitch’s expectation of robust traffic performance by IRB’s diverse and strategically located portfolio of assets, helped by our anticipation of strong Indian GDP growth. The ratings also consider the company’s record in operating and maintaining the group’s assets to a high standard, with expertise provided by the in-house engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business.
IRB is a leader in India’s road sector, managing more than 15,000 lane km of build-operate-transfer (BOT), toll-operate-transfer (TOT) and hybrid-annuity-model road assets across 12 states. It has added close to INR250 billion in road assets in the past three years. IRB’s strategy will be to focus on BOT projects, which would be developed under its IRB Infrastructure Trust (Private InvIT) in a 51%-49% collaboration with an affiliate of GIC Private Limited, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund. This, combined with the EPC margin to be earned from new projects, would substantially manage IRB’s future equity commitments. IRB has also strengthened its business profile after an equity infusion by GIC at both Private InvIT and the holding-company level, and Cintra, one of the largest private developers of transport infrastructure in the world, at the holding-company level.
- February 07, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Heidelberg Cement – Operating performance remains subdued (Sell, TP: Rs167)
Centrum Broking
Heidelberg (HEIM) reported weak set of numbers for 3QFY24 as EBITDA came in 25% below our expectation owing to sequential increase in operating costs. In spite of the increased competition in the central region, company reported decent volume growth of 10.3% YoY. However, with elections code of conduct on the verge of kicking in, we believe demand to remain subdued till 2QFY25 exerting near term pressure on volume growth. The lack of meaningful capacity addition coupled with increasing competition would likely constrain HEIM’s growth going forward. Our long term rationale remains unchanged as we expect the stock to underperform the sector owing to the absence of the long term capital allocation plan. We have tweaked our FY25/FY26 EBITDA estimates downward by 7.9%/7.8% and now bake in 5.2% revenue and 11.1% EBITDA CAGR for the company over FY23-26. We maintain our Sell rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs167 (Rs168 earlier).
- February 07, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Sundaram Finance | Growth tailwinds receding; downgrade to ADD: HDFC Securities
Sundaram Finance (SUF) earnings were largely in line with our estimates with healthy AUM growth (+26% YoY) and pristine asset quality, partially offset by NIM compression. AUM growth was driven by non-M&HCV segments, particularly retail CV (+56% YoY). SUF continues to be focused on product and geographic diversification strategy to sustain its growth momentum and drive margins. However, the rising cost of funds, concomitant with high competitive intensity, is likely to continue weighing in on margins. Further, loan growth is likely to taper off (AUM CAGR of ~19% during FY24E-FY26E) with a softening CV and PV industry outlook, which is evident in moderation of disbursements (+15% YoY vs. 35% in Q2FY24). While the asset quality continues to be pristine, driving healthy profitability (core RoE of ~17-18%), the 60% valuation re-rating over the past year leaves very little margin of safety. We downgrade SUF to ADD (from BUY) with a revised SoTP-based TP of INR3,610 (standalone entity at 3.7x Sep-25 ABVPS).
- February 07, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Navin Fluorine International: Q3FY24 Result Review - Headwinds Galore; HOLD
IDBI Capital Equity Research
Navin Fluorine International (NFIL) delivered dismal performance in the quarter. Although revenue grew by 6% sequentially, EBITDA and Adjusted PAT declined by 23% and 40% respectively. Deferrals of campaigns and inventory destocking by global agrochemical majors led to revenue decline of 5% YoY for the specialty chemicals segment. Pricing pressures in R22 exports and continuation of ramping up issues at the HFO plant impacted revenue of the HPP segment. The CDMO segment witnessed sharp revenue decline of 42% YoY owing to postponement of sales of key molecules. Subdued demand and intense pricing pressures are major headwinds which has led us to lower our PAT by 41%/34%/26%. We downgrade our rating to HOLD with a revised TP of Rs 3,120 lowering our target multiple from 38x to 35xFY26 earnings.
- February 07, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: LIC Housing Finance
Rating: ACCUMULATE
Target Price : INR 700
Elara Securities
Growth tepid; asset resolutions pick pace
Topline pressures sustain, NIMs peak out, high provisions drag PAT
LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) posted yet another soft earnings set, presided by: (a) flat NII (0.4% QoQ dip) as retail disbursements lagged with intensifying competition and continued down-trending of high-yielding wholesale book. NIMs were largely flat QoQ at 3%. (b) Technological glitches hit business traction, with flat QoQ/5% YoY loan growth. (c) Provisions were tad higher by 4% QoQ. While the management is confident of improving growth trajectory, MoM disbursement traction is still volatile and NIMs have peaked out. LICHF guided NIMs to be in the range of 2.8-3%. We expect 2.9% NIM, led by healthy liability management although growth headwinds continue to cloud earnings.
- February 07, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Pricol: Emkay Global
Best play on ‘Screenification’ theme
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 525
We initiate coverage on Pricol with BUY and ~32% upside at 25x Dec-25E PER; we believe the stock price can potentially double in three years. Pricol’s strong market position in Driver Information Systems (DIS; ~65% revenue mix; ~50%/~70%/~90% market share in 2Ws/CVs/off-highway) with strong global and local digitization trends (democratization of TFT screens) offers an attractive play on the multi-year premiumization theme. We build-in 22%/34% revenue/EPS CAGR on sustained high growth in content/vehicle; valuations at ~18x FY26E PER (below 1x PEG) are attractive amid i) net cash-positive BS, ii) ~25% return ratios, and iii) transformation to multi-product company via expansion into adjacencies (e-cockpit, heads-up displays, telematics, BMS, disc brakes; not yet built-in) leveraging its strength in electronics/software.
- February 07, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES
Q3 FY24 Result Update: LKP Securities
The company is witnessing consistent revival in pigments volumes which is largely visible in SCIL’s performance however sequential recovery was lagging during this quarter as this is a seasonally weak quarter for the company but we expect a smart recovery in Q4FY24 as softening of the raw material prices, coupled with uptick in volumes in the domestic market has aided SCIL’s strong recovery. Despite declining prices across its product categories the company says it saw consistent signs of volume gains which helped domestic market to grow 11% YoY. We believe recent headwinds in the overall pigment industry will be transient and that shifting of global players away from pigment businesses (Top players like BASF & Clariant selling pigment biz), China +1 and sustained demand recovery will be some of the key tailwinds for the overall pigment industry and are likely to benefit SCIL as well.
- February 07, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: BHARTI AIRTEL: Moderate growth but gaining share
(BHARTI IN, Mkt Cap USD80.3b, CMP INR1134, TP INR1310, 16% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal
- BHARTI reported a moderate growth in 3QFY24, with India Mobile EBITDA up 4% QoQ on a 2.5%/3.0% increase in ARPU/subs. Consol. EBITDA grew 1.5% QoQ. Capex remained flat QoQ and is likely to have peaked out (India capex at INR57b). As a result, deleveraging continued, with debt repayment of INR51b on the back of healthy FCF generation.
- In the near term, BHARTI could see soft earnings growth, led by 4G-led mix benefits, but it has a limited potential for a tariff hike and may see soft market share gains. However, over the next 2-3 years, BHARTI is well poised to gain from the sector consolidation and tariff hikes and drive strong FCF generation. Retain BUY on the stock.
- February 07, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: RL LOGISTICS: Subdued demand in Southern states impact tonnage growth; volumes expected to improve in FY25
(VRLL IN, Mkt Cap USD0.7b, CMP INR689, TP INR820, 19% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal
Network expansion to play a key role in volume growth
- VRL Logistics (VRL)’s 3QFY24 revenue grew 8% YoY/4% QoQ to ~INR7.4b (est. INR7.7b). Volumes increased 8% YoY to 1.09m tons in 3QFY24. The sluggish demand in Southern States, attributed to an unfavorable spread of the monsoon, affected volume growth. Realization per ton stood at INR 6,669 (flat YoY and QoQ).
- EBITDA margins stood at 12.8%, against our estimate of 14.0%. The margins were adversely impacted by higher employee costs. Further, increased costs have not been passed on to customers, leading to pressure on EBITDA margins. EBITDA stood at INR944m (13% below our estimate of INR 1.08b).
- APAT declined 64% YoY to INR 137m (vs. our estimate of INR 335m). Weak operating performance, higher depreciation, interest expense, and lower other income dragged APAT.
- During 9MFY24, revenues grew 9% YoY to INR21.2b. EBITDA margins stood at 13.6%. APAT declined 36% YoY to INR671m.
- Tonnage growth in 9MFY24 was adversely impacted by the slowdown in agro commodity volume in Southern states, which contribute ~40-45% to tonnage. Further, VRLL did not raise freight rates in 9MFY24 as retail diesel prices remained stable. The company is looking to increase prices post general election as fuel prices are expected to change. VRLL expects a tonnage growth of 15% in FY25 as demand picks up. We cut our FY24/FY25/FY26 EPS estimates by ~30%/18/11% to factor in lower-than-expected volume growth and margins. We expect VRL to clock a CAGR of 13%/14%/14%/16% in volume/revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY23-26. We retain our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR820 (based on 28x FY26E EPS).
- February 07, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: FUSION MICROFINANCE: NIM expands; credit costs elevated from Punjab portfolio
(FUSION IN, Mkt Cap USD0.7b, CMP INR585, TP INR720, 23% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal
- FUSION’s 3QFY24 PAT was up 23% YoY but flat QoQ at ~INR1.26b, missing our estimate by 7% because of high credit costs. For 9MFY24, PAT grew ~37% YoY to INR3.7b.
- NII surged ~34% YoY to ~INR3.4b (in line), while PPoP jumped ~42% YoY to ~INR2.6b (in line). Net credit costs in 3QFY24 stood at ~INR940m, while annualized credit costs rose ~85bp QoQ to ~4.0%.
- Disbursements grew 24% YoY to INR27.1b despite calibrating its growth in few geographies and halting disbursements in Punjab since Dec’23. AUM increased by ~24% YoY to ~INR107b.
- We cut our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by ~4%/2% to account for higher operating expenses and credit costs. We model a CAGR of 24% in AUM and 31% in PAT over FY23-FY26E, driven by strong borrower additions, operating leverage, and lower credit costs. We estimate RoA/RoE of ~5.6%/22% in FY26. FUSION currently trades at 1.3x FY26E P/BV and we believe its valuations could re-rate as it demonstrates credibility around normalization in credit costs from FY25 onwards. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR720 (based on 1.6x FY26E P/BV)
- February 07, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: GODREJ AGROVET: Crop protection and dairy business boost operating profitability
(GOAGRO IN, Mkt Cap USD1.2b, CMP INR538, TP INR525, 2% Downside, Neutral)
Motilal Oswal
Operating performance above our estimates
- GOAGRO reported a healthy operating performance (EBITDA up 17% YoY) in 3QFY24, driven by improved profitability in crop protection (EBIT up 2.9x YoY) and dairy (EBIT of ~INR102m vs. operating loss of ~INR136m in 3QFY23). The animal feed/palm oil businesses posted a muted performance, with EBIT down ~10%/15% YoY.
- The poultry and processed food business witnessed an operating loss of ~INR73m (vs. EBIT of ~INR132m in 3QFY23).
- We largely maintain our EBITDA estimates for FY24/FY25/FY26. We retain our Neutral rating on the stock with our SoTP-based TP of INR525
- February 07, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: TRIVENI TURBINE: Export strategy shaping up well; growth levers intact
(TRIV IN, Mkt Cap USD1.6b, CMP INR426, TP INR540, 27% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal
Triveni Turbine (TRIV)’s results were ahead of our expectations. The company reported a revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of 33%/33%/30% YoY in 3QFY24. Order inflow growth was healthy at 28% YoY, mainly driven by exports, while domestic inflows were weak during the quarter. We remain positive on TRIV due to: 1) its market leadership position in the sub-30MW turbine market, where the inquiry pipeline is strong despite weaker domestic inflows currently, 2) the higher share of exports and aftermarket, which is resulting in a better margin profile, and 3) rising scope of API turbines. We tweak our estimates to factor in higher costs as the company enters new markets for expanding its aftermarket presence and roll forward our valuation to Mar’26E. We maintain our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR540
- February 07, 2024 08:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: FINE ORGANIC INDUSTRIES: Slowdown in export markets hurts performance
(FINEORG IN, Mkt Cap USD1.7b, CMP INR4496, TP INR3460, 23% Downside, Sell)
Motilal Oswal
- Fine Organics (FINEORG) reported in-line EBITDA at INR924m in 3QFY24. EBITDAM contracted 160bp YoY to 21.7%, while gross margin improved 660bp YoY to 41.8% primarily due to a sharp decline in raw material costs. In a declining input cost scenario, the company would have to pass on the benefits of the same to the customers, and therefore, we expect its margin to contract further in the coming quarter
- February 07, 2024 08:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: BATA INDIA: Softness in operating profitability drags PAT down
(BATA IN, Mkt Cap USD2.2b, CMP INR1442, TP INR1480, 3% Upside, Neutral)
Motilal Oswal
- BATA’s EBITDA/PAT declined 11%/30% YoY (miss) as revenue remained flat. A gross margin improvement of 130bp YoY was offset by higher operating expenses. Store additions continued as the company added 54 new stores, with a total store count of 2,204 (including Shop-in-Shops).
- Continued softness, particularly within the value segment (<INR1,000 ASP category), remains a drag. However, steady network rollout and product revamps (including apparels and sneakers) could support growth going forward. We are factoring in a revenue/PAT CAGR of 5%/11% over FY23-25E. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,480.
- February 07, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: ASHOK LEYLAND: Margin expansion led by RM cost savings
(AL IN, Mkt Cap USD6.4b, CMP INR180, TP INR205, 14% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal
- Ashok Leyland (AL)’s 3QFY24 results was a beat, led by savings in RM costs, which led to EBITDA margins expanding 320bp YoY to 12% (vs. est.10.5%). While volume growth is expected to remain moderate, the focus on profitable growth should aid overall margins.
- We cut FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates by 6% each to factor in demand moderation in domestic MHCV volumes. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR205 (based on 10x Mar’26E EV/EBITDA + ~INR17/sh for the NBFC)
- February 07, 2024 08:04
Stock Market Live Today: GODREJ PROPERTIES: On track for another topnotch performance
(GPL IN, Mkt Cap USD7.7b, CMP INR2300, TP INR2855, 24% Upside, Buy)
Motilal OSwal
Delivers a consecutive quarter of record bookings
- Godrej Properties (GPL) reported the highest ever bookings of INR57b, up 76%/14% YoY/QoQ and 14% above our estimate. For 9MFY24, pre-sales stood at INR130b, up 59% YoY.
- Sales volume was flat YoY but declined 17% sequentially to 4.3msf. Blended realization too was at an all-time high, as it increased 79%/14% YoY/QoQ to ~INR13,200/sft, due to higher contributions from the premium projects
- February 07, 2024 08:00
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED: LKP Securities
Q3 FY24 Result Update
The company posted a stellar margin growth in Q3. CV demand slowed down in Q3 on high base. However, this sector is well supported by higher influx of infra projects, mining & construction activities etc. However, on high base and Union Elections in Q1 FY 25, we see a subdued demand to continue over the next two quarters. New launches and focus on geographic mix seen in Q3 should help AL to further improve sales and fill in the gaps within the portfolio. We expect AL to gain market share in MHCVs now given its new launches, tractor trailer demand and rapid network expansion. Launch of EV truck should add to the volumes. LCV demand has been low, but with higher orders or EV LCVs, we expect FY 25 to be better.
Bus demand is robust on demand from STUs, schools and offices rising. Both bus and LCV demand shall get a further fillip with ongoing strong demand for their EV variants with AL’s EV arm SWITCH Mobility getting good orders. Defense also has been a strong segment for AL off late, with higher order inflows leading to expectations of Rs 8bn topline this year and a four digit number next year. Exports revenues, power solutions volumes and aftermarkets sales all have grown well in Q3, which should add well to the financials. On the margin front, cost cutting initiatives, lower discounting, price hikes, superior product mix along with softening input costs shall aid margin growth. To sum it up, we believe volume growth in MHCVs to fall in mid-term, while bounce back in second half of FY 25 and grow strongly in FY 26, while buses shall grow within the segment at a stronger pace. On the back of strong margin growth, we maintain BUY with a target of ₹208 (valuing at rolled over earnings of FY 26E at 17x).
- February 07, 2024 07:59
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Bharti Airtel: Emkay Global
Improving ARPU amid strong 4G subscriber addition
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 1,225
Bharti Airtel (Airtel) reported steady operating performance for the India business. India wireless revenue increased 3.3% QoQ, with margin up 20bps QoQ to 55.1%. Revenue growth was led by strong 4G/5G subscriber addition (7.4mn in Q3 vs. 7.7mn in Q2) and postpaid customer addition of 0.7mn (1mn in Q2). ARPU rose 2.5% QoQ to Rs208. Airtel should benefit from: i) subscriber gain from Vi, with the launch of 5G; ii) mix change, as it can move users to 4G/5G from 2G; iii) expected tariff hike; and iv) historically higher pass-through of the increase in revenue to EBITDA. We raise FY25E/FY26E EBITDA by ~1% each, as we adjust for Q3 result. We increase our TP to Rs1,225/share (9.5x Dec-25E EV/EBITDA) from Rs1,125/share, as we raise our multiple for India Mobile to 9.5x from 9.0x on improving fundamentals. We retain our ADD rating
- February 07, 2024 07:59
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Gulf Oil Lubricants: Emkay Global
Largely steady quarter; multiple re-rating underway
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 1,200
GOLI’s Q3FY24 volumes and EBITDA were 4-6% below our estimates, primarily due to slowdown in OEM factory-fills. However, EBITDA margin improved to 13.6%, supported by a stable cost environment. PAT rose 29% YoY and 10% QoQ to Rs807mn as core volumes grew 6% YoY to 36mn ltr in Q3, while AdBlue rose 3% QoQ. The management reiterated volume growth guidance at 2-3x of the industry, with target EBITDA margin at the higher end of 12-14% range, supported by stable input costs, branding, strategic pricing, and cost management. Dividend payout will likely be healthy. We raise FY24-26E EPS by 8-16% on better margins and assign 15x target P/E multiple (20-25% discount to Castrol’s 1-yr fwd consensus P/E), vs 11x prior (from DCF), and rolling over to Dec-25E EPS. We reiterate BUY with revised TP Rs1,200/sh (Rs750 earlier)
- February 07, 2024 07:44
Stock Market Live Today: Recommendations: Should you check into Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO?
Though valuations are not cheap, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels scores on key metrics
- February 07, 2024 07:35
Stock Market Live Today: RBI preview by Madhavi Arora, Economist, Emkay GLobal
There is not much excitement in the markets, ahead of the upcoming MPC meet. Most are expecting it to be a non-event, with traces of dovishness - similar to Dec-23. However, some key market-moving concerns continue to linger. We answer a few of the questions our clients have been asking us, covering issues such as (i) case and timings of the policy pivot and stance change, (ii) factors ahead influencing liquidity management, and (iii) of course, which part of the yield curve has maximum juice ahead. From the policy point, we see the RBI striking a dovish tone in the upcoming policy, post a healthy budget and largely comfortable global narrative, but it will fall short of any stance change (a close call). No material change in the assessment of macro variables is expected.
#1 When will the RBI pivot on rates?
We have long maintained that the RBI’s policy has been somewhat pegged to the Fed, specifically in the last two years, even as it formally targeted inflation. The swift turn of tone and action pivots of the RBI in the last two years have been influenced purely by global causes [recall a few key hawkish pivots: Ex. 1]. Amid fluid external dynamics, the policy prerogative has essentially been to ensure financial stability, even as the policy narrative has been domestic - implying the aim of financial stability may have even preceded inflation management in the last two years.
■ Can RBI Precede the Fed? We understand that shifting debates on global narratives requires the RBI to be flexible as well. Presently, a swift change in risk appetite and low volatility in risk assets has given a comfortable breathing space to EMs, including India, on offering higher risk premia. As of now, markets are assigning ~60% probability of the first Fed cut by May-24 (CY-24, 117bps cut) [Ex. 2]; and domestically, policy normalization is seen by Feb-24, with one cut each in Jun-24 and Oct-24. We think factors such as: 1) US inflation trends taking time to discern, 2) economic resilience, and 3) easier financial conditions feeding back into demand may be slowing any early move towards massive key DM central bank easing this year. This should restrain the RBI from cutting early as well. As of now, we see the Fed not cutting before Jun-24, with the RBI following suit with a lag. We maintain that the RBI will not precede the Fed in any policy reversal in CY24.
#2 What’s happening to system liquidity and consequent relevance of the RBI’s stance
The stance has been loosely linked to liquidity behavior, with the RBI changing the stance to ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ in Apr-22 and adding SDF to its liquidity management toolkit. While system liquidity stayed largely manageable in 2023, the interbank call rate stayed above the repo rate since Aug-23. Liquidity has, however, tightened significantly since mid-Dec-23 (above 1% of NDTL) [Ex. 3], with the Jan-24 deficit averaging Rs2.1trn. This has been led by (i) seasonally higher currency in circulation (CIC) - 2H behavior [Ex. 4], (ii) higher build-up in general government cash surplus amid increased spending-receipts mismatch [Ex. 5], (iii) higher C/D ratios [Ex. 6], and (iv) lesser net FX accretion via the BoP route (fading since Q2FY24 after bumper Q1). This has prompted the RBI to inject liquidity at the margin since Dec-23 via FX, while the VRR route was massively used.
■ So should there be a formal change in the stance? Given that the call money rate has been hugging MSF for the last four months [Ex. 7], technically the accommodative stance is already under the scanner. However, the recent week has seen liquidity deficit easing to sub-Rs1.5trn, with TREPs below SDF, while the RBI is now doing mild VRRRs to keep overnight rates above the repo rate. We understand the RBI would be biased to keep overnight rates more aligned towards the repo rate than MSF/SDF ahead. A part of this would be naturally achieved ahead. Our estimates suggest system liquidity deficit is likely to ease to 0.5-0.7% of NDTL in the coming months vs. 1.1-1.2% of NDTL in Jan-24, helped by the government’s cash drawdown, apart from other factors [Ex. 8]. A stance change, thus, may wait until April and will give the RBI some elbow room to understand and adjust to global dynamics.
#3 How to play the yield curve (YC) ahead?
RBI Preview: Madhavi Arora, Economist, Emkay Global
Three key questions ahead of the MPC meet
There has been massive flattening in the sovereign YC, especially in the last one month [Ex. 9], helped by lower gross borrowing announcement and fall in global yields (partly reversed now), while tighter liquidity has kept the shorter end an elusive trade. We do not expect the trend to change much going ahead, as liquidity deficit would still be above 0.5% of NDTL and could help ease shorter tenor yields only at the margin, while the longer tenor may stay favorable, led by better demand-supply dynamics and lower inflation prints ahead. We think ‘playing the steepener’ can easily wait till summer.
- February 07, 2024 07:10
Stock Market Live Today: bl.Today’s pick: Stock to buy or sell: January 31, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea; check out the latest bl.Today’s Pick episode to learn more.
- February 07, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (₹6,165.6)
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories stock found support at ₹5,600 three weeks ago. It bounced off this level and has been gaining since then. After surpassing the resistance at ₹6,000 last week, the stock went to consolidation phase. That is, it has been oscillating between ₹6,000 and ₹6,130. But on Tuesday, it broke out of this range, opening the door for further upside.
- February 07, 2024 07:04
Stock Market Live Today: Tata Group market-cap soars past ₹30-lakh crore
The market capitalisation of the Tata Group, comprising 18 firms, crossed ₹30 lakh crore intra-day on Tuesday.
More than half of the group’s market value is contributed by Tata Consultancy Services. The shares of the software bellwether rose 3.9 per cent to ₹4,129 on the NSE on Tuesday, taking its m-cap past the ₹15 lakh crore mark for the first time.
The company signed a deal to transform Europ Assistance’s IT operating model using artificial intelligence and machine learning on Monday. The shares are up 8.3 per cent year-to-date.
- February 07, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Asian stocks gain on expectations of stronger Chinese market support
Asian stocks surged as investors bet on China’s increased market intervention and shrugged off cautious remarks from Federal Reserve officials. Japanese stocks traded flat with a positive bias on Wednesday, with investors anticipating corporate earnings reports. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose by 0.08 per cent, or 31.17 points, to 36,191.83 in early trade, while the broader Topix index traded higher by 0.72 per cent, or 18.22 points, reaching 2,557.47.
Equities in South Korea’s KOSPI index strengthened, gaining 1.49 per cent or 38.44 points to 2,614.64, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.59 per cent higher, adding 44.60 points to reach 7,626.20.
Meanwhile, Wall Street saw slight gains on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 rising by 11.42 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 4,954.23, nearly reaching its all-time high set at the end of last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 141.24 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 38,521.36, while the Nasdaq composite edged up by 11.32 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 15,609.00.
- February 07, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live Today: Day trading guide for February 07, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
