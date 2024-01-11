January 11, 2024 14:55

Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector by InCred Capital

3QFY24 preview: Growth engine rages on

Overweight - Maintained

■ We expect a healthy 3QFY24F revenue growth of ~25%+ YoY in the case of six out of nine companies in our coverage universe.

■ PCBA companies like Cyient DLM & Kaynes Technology to post a good topline growth. Avalon Technologies to face issues due to exposure to the US market.

■ We retain our Overweight stance on the sector, with our preferred stocks being Cyient DLM, Kaynes Technology and Dixon Technologies.

Strong topline growth likely in 3QFY24F

We expect healthy sales growth in 3QFY24F, led by strong execution and pricing action along with an improved opening order book position. We expect overall aggregate revenue growth of 40% YoY for all companies in our coverage universe. For PCB assemblers, Cyient DLM & Kaynes Technology may post the strongest topline growth at 34% and 55%, respectively. Cyient DLM may see a QoQ margin growth of 179bp owing to a higher export share in its topline in 3QFY24F. Syrma SGS Technology may face margin contraction owing to a higher share of consumer electronics in its topline while in the case of Avalon Technologies, its higher exposure to the US market may lead to growth slowdown.

Dixon to remain growth leader in consumer durable EMS space

India’s consumption story is in full swing, as Dixon Technologies, Amber Enterprises and PG Electroplast (PGEL) are all expected to post strong numbers. Although this is an off season as far as the sales of air-conditioners or ACs are concerned, a lot of it will be balanced by increased sales of washing machines. PGEL is likely to post a 35% topline growth along with Dixon Technologies (61%) and Amber Enterprises (18%). However, sustaining this growth appears tricky for PGEL owing to increased insourcing in the AC EMS space. However, IKIO Lighting may disappoint as it is likely to post a 5% fall in revenue and a 35% decline in EBITDA. This is because its commercial refrigeration segment is unlikely to post strong numbers due to the off season. On the exports front, there is still some time before the company starts getting sizable orders from Forest River, its US-based RV client. The grim macroeconomic situation in the US also doesn’t help, with RV sales at a yearly low level. Elin Electronics is expected to post a 35% topline growth due to a low base in 3QFY23. However, margin contraction will lead to a PAT growth of only 5% YoY.

Retain ADD rating on 7 stocks, HOLD on PGEL & REDUCE on IKIO

We remain Overweight on the electronics manufacturing services or EMS sector as the valuations currently factor in a strong capex recovery for all companies under our coverage. All the companies, except Cyient DLM, are incurring a healthy capex. A lot of it should get translated into its topline, with consumer demand clearly visible. We have an ADD rating on Cyient DLM (also our top pick), Syrma SGS Technology, Avalon Technologies and Kaynes Technology because their order backlog provides revenue visibility. On the electronics side, Dixon Technologies remains our top pick because of its well-diversified client base and manufacturing at scale. We have a HOLD rating on PGEL due to increased insourcing. Retain our REDUCE rating on IKIO Lighting due to its unsustainable margins.